Plandome Heights Civic promotes engagement with community

Center from left to right: PHCA Board members Roxanne Fitzig, Rosemary Mascali, Mary Oleske and Michael Schwartz at a history walk with other community members. Photo by the Plandome Heights Civic Association.

Civic engagement is central to the Plandome Heights Civic Association’s mission to its community.

Founded in 1943, the PHCA has been around almost as long as the village it calls home, with Plandome Heights being incorporated in 1929. The civic association was dormant for several years before it was revived in 2010, taking its current form.

“We strive to keep all members informed on all civic matters and to be strong advocates for our village,” said Rosemary Mascali, PHCA president.

Mascali has been a Plandome Heights resident for 30 years and has held her post as president since 2019.

She said the PHCA does many different things for the community, which has a population of around 1,000 people, or 300 families. About 110 of those families are members of the civic association.

One of the flagship events the civic association holds every year is a “Meet the Candidates” forum. Here political contenders at the town, county, and state levels are able to engage with the community and answer their questions in person. The 2024 event, for example, was attended by candidates running for the New York State Senate and Assembly for both parties.

“People are busy; it’s hard for them to keep track of who’s up for election, and when they don’t feel informed, they’re less likely to vote,” said Mascali. “The questions from the community enhance their ability to make an informed choice.”

Another focus of the PHCA is preserving and spreading awareness of the history of Plandome Heights.

In the past, they have organized walks around the village, highlighting places that are important to local history. For example, residents toured Plandome Heights’ oldest structures (dating from 1800) and visited sites where sand was mined to make sidewalks in New York City.

Mascali said the PHCA has also worked with the village government in the past to create a voluntary historical designation system for older homes and institutions in the area.

At times, the Plandome Heights Civic Association has felt the need to apply pressure to local authorities on behalf of the community.

For example, Plandome Heights Mayor Kenneth Riscica has in recent years pushed for the purchase of a permanent village hall, a move PHCA members felt was unnecessary.

“We surveyed the community and found most people also felt that way,” said Mascali. “So we stopped that [from happening].”

She added that the civic association has also pushed to improve some roads around the village, an issue she said that is often neglected for cost savings.

Other highlights of the PHCA’s efforts include partnering with the Plandome Heights Women’s Club to decorate signs and signposts for holidays, working with the American Legion to replace worn American flags around the village, and hosting events to discuss various issues facing the community.

Mascali said going forward the PHCA will continue to focus on informing and advocating for the Plandome Heights community.

“It takes people who care,” she said, “and that’s what we do.”

“We try to care and make the place a little bit better.”