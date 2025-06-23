Suffolk County police are seeking Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for the murder of his father, Joseph Zoll, who was stabbed to death on Nov. 9.

Pro Boxer Alex “El Toro” Vargas, a Suffolk County police officer, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Huntington early Sunday, when he crashed into and seriously injured a pedestrian, authorities said.

Alexander Vargas, 30, of Babylon was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on New York Avenue when he struck 28-year-old Jorge Alfar of Huntington Station at Carver Street at 2:30 a.m. on June 22, police said.

The victim was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment. Vargas, a Second Precinct officer who was off duty at the time of the crash, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was suspended without pay.

Vargas was billed as Star Boxing’s super lightweight who became a new WBA Continental USA Champion in his weight class. His attorney information was not immediately known.

Major Case Unit detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-852-6553.