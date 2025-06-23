Quantcast
Courts & Crime

Pro boxer Suffolk cop Alex Varges injured pedestrian in DWI crash, cops say

By Posted on
suffolk county police department joseph zoll stabbed to death by son matthew zoll
Suffolk County police are seeking Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for the murder of his father, Joseph Zoll, who was stabbed to death on Nov. 9.

Pro Boxer Alex “El Toro” Vargas, a Suffolk County police officer, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Huntington early Sunday, when he crashed into and seriously injured a pedestrian, authorities said.

Alexander Vargas, 30, of Babylon was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on New York Avenue when he struck 28-year-old Jorge Alfar of Huntington Station at Carver Street at 2:30 a.m. on June 22, police said.

The victim was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment. Vargas, a Second Precinct officer who was off duty at the time of the crash, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was suspended without pay. 

Vargas was billed as Star Boxing’s super lightweight who became a new WBA Continental USA Champion in his weight class. His attorney information was not immediately known.

Major Case Unit detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-852-6553. 

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

