Roslyn Estates board approves new bill prohibiting landscapers weekend work

The Roslyn Estates Board of Trustees approved a bill banning landscapers from working on the weekend.

The Roslyn Estates Board of Trustees approved a new local law and tabled the village’s Black Ink Maintenance Plan pending input from village arborists at its June 17 meeting.

A public hearing was held to propose an amendment to the village code that bans commercial landscapers from working on weekends and holidays. The rule applies only to landscapers registered with the village, not to homeowners or renters performing their own yard work. Most personal landscaping by residents would still be allowed under the change. With no public comments during the hearing, the board approved the bill.

However, trustees tabled two major agenda items: the Black Ink Maintenance Plan and the proposed removal of 19 dead, dying or dangerous trees, citing a need for additional input from village arborists.

Trustees Susan Rubinstein and Stephen Fox expressed concern that the board had not received sufficient expert guidance on the health and safety of the trees or the scope and impact of the maintenance work.

The Black Ink Maintenance Plan refers to Mayor Adam Koblenz’s proposal to restore Black Ink Pond to its “historical glory.” The plan aims to preserve the trees surrounding the pond, but at the recommendation of Rubinstein and Fox, more information is needed before moving forward.

The 19 trees in question are located within the village right of way, public land along roads and sidewalks that the village maintains. These trees were identified as potential hazards due to declining health, with some posing a risk to property, power lines or pedestrians.

Despite the safety concerns, the board decided to delay removal until arborists can confirm which trees require immediate removal and which might be saved through pruning or other treatments.

The mayor and trustees agreed to revisit both items at a future meeting, after receiving a full report from the arborists. The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for July 21.