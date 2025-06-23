Roslyn mom gifted car through national charity program

Roslyn mother, Melissa Romero, right, and her daughter received a fully refurbished car with help from Jericho Cares.

A single mother of two from Roslyn received a life-changing surprise on Thursday, June 19, when she was gifted a fully refurbished vehicle, thanks to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, Allstate and Flower Hill Auto Body of Roslyn.

Melissa Romero, a hardworking mother who has overcome domestic violence and financial hardship, was nominated for the donation by Jericho Cares, a local nonprofit that supports families in need. She received a 2015 Honda Civic that had been donated by Allstate and restored by Flower Hill Auto Body, a family-owned business serving the area for more than 70 years.

In recent years, Romero has faced a series of challenges. After being forced to leave her longtime home in 2022 due to the property owner’s unpaid taxes, she found herself paying significantly higher rent while also caring for her ailing grandmother. With limited resources and no reliable transportation, simply managing day-to-day responsibilities became a struggle.

Despite these obstacles, Romero has remained focused on her children’s future. Her daughter recently became the first in their family to attend college, a milestone Romero is determined to support.

Jericho Cares, which nominated Romero for the vehicle donation, is dedicated to helping Long Island families facing financial hardship, food insecurity, and other urgent needs. The organization provides essentials like groceries, school supplies, clothing, and emergency support services, working closely with schools, religious institutions, and community groups to identify and uplift local families in crisis.

The Recycled Rides program, launched in 2007, brings together partners across the collision repair industry to refurbish and donate vehicles to families in need. To date, the initiative has provided more than 3,500 vehicles valued at over $51 million.

“We are so fortunate to have members like Allstate and Flower Hill Auto Body, who so generously donate their resources so that we can provide a reliable vehicle to someone as deserving as Melissa, who is working hard to create the best possible life for herself and her family despite some obstacles and unfortunate circumstances,” said Dale Ross, program director for the NABC Recycled Rides program. “We hope that this vehicle delivers many miles and many smiles for her family.”

Flower Hill Auto Body, an I-CAR Gold Certified repair facility, volunteered its technicians’ time to restore the vehicle. The shop is one of several local businesses involved in the donation, including Collision Automotive, Roslyn Car Care, Copart, and Enterprise.

“We’re honored to be part of this mission and grateful to support someone as deserving as Melissa,” wrote Flower Hill Auto Body in a Facebook post. “This is what community looks like.”

For more information on the National Auto Body Council and the Recycled Rides program, visit www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org.