Soulshine Singles Night, matchmaking event coming to East Meadow

Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen is hosting Soulshine Singles Night, a matchmaking event featuring drinks and live music from local band Unbound on June 28, so guests over 21 can chat, mingle, and enjoy rock music-related activities with other like-minded singles.

Lisa Tyson founded Soulshine Singles to bring people together through common interests and live events. She’s on a mission to reinvent the local dating scene after her own experience with online dating and noticing a lack of fun singles events on Long Island.

“I had one last very bad date, an online date, and I’m like, I’m done,” Tyson said. “I’m gonna do something different.”

Adults can come together and share their love of rock music at Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen, a rustic beer garden with indoor and outdoor spaces prime for sharing cocktails and making memories.

“[Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen] is just gorgeous. And so we’re really excited to use this venue,” said Tyson. “Their food’s amazing. The owners are great, it’s just a really cool community restaurant.”

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite rock band T-shirt and write their favorite concert memories on the “Rock Memory Wall.” Later, attendees are invited to vote, bestowing a prize on the guest with the best T-shirt.

“The concept is really about when I’m in a museum, when I’m hiking, when I’m seeing a band, My soul is shining. I’m happy. I feel great. This is what I’m actually going to be most ready to meet someone,” said Tyson.

This matchmaking event is not just for those looking for love, taken friends are given “wingwoman/wingman” necklaces so they can support their friends and enjoy a night out.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite for $15 where you can also follow Soulshine Singles for news on their future events. Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen is located at 1964 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow.

Read also: Matchmaking service gives hope for people on the autism spectrum