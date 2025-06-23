Syosset 8th graders celebrate the end of middle school

Syosset eighth-graders celebrate their exit from middle school at the Tilles Center.

For the first time since 2019, the Syosset middle schools’ moving up ceremonies took place at the Tilles Center, celebrating the students’ completion of middle school.

Over 600 students from H.B. Thompson and South Woods received certificates of completion and marked the start of their high school careers on Monday, June 16. The school said it moved the ceremony to the Tilles Center to accommodate students’ families and guests.

The district said Superintendent Thomas Rogers attended both ceremonies, welcoming students to the high school and preparing them for what lies ahead.

“In high school – as in life – you will encounter difficult challenges. But that’s not a flaw, it’s actually a gift. Because the accomplishments you’ll be proudest of can only result from overcoming the very challenges that demand hard work, dedication, and resilience,” he said in a press release.

The two middle schools had individual ceremonies to celebrate the student body’s achievement.

A total of 360 students from H.B. Thompson were led by student Masters of Ceremony Christiana John and Rome Settineri.

“Here we are, standing at the edge of a new beginning: high school. It’s exciting. It’s intimidating. It feels like freedom, and yes, maybe a little scary too,” said Board of Education Trustee Lynn Abramson at the H.B. Thompson ceremony.

A total of 274 students from South Woods were led by Principal Michelle Burget and student Masters of Ceremony Siya Mehta and Kayla Yang.

“Be the person who lifts others up, who listens, who includes, and who celebrates what makes each person unique. Kindness, compassion, and inclusion will take you further in life than anything else,” Board of Education Trustee Susan Falkove told the South Woods students.

All students at both ceremonies received certificates of completion, and many students were honored with the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, as well as various community awards.

A total of 14 Syosset middle schoolers earned the Presidential Award for Educational Achievement, which recognizes students who show educational commitment and received recommendation of their teachers.

South Woods students Maya Gromul, Aaron Lerner, Camilo Molleda and Tahir Nasim earned the recognition. Recipients from H.B. Thompson include Grant Cagner, Tori Galiano, Brody Jacobson, Sophia Levy, Mozart Mitchell, Samin Purisic, Ryan Soh, Lawson Trivax, Xinmei Wang, Joseph Wun.