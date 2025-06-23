Wantagh High School holds 2025 graduation ceremony

Wantagh High School held its 70th annual graduation ceremony on Saturday morning for the Class of 2025.

More than 200 graduates, including Valedictorian Skylar Mondelli, dressed in the school’s black and yellow cap and gown walked in rows of two at the school’s main stadium June 21.

The school’s concert band performed Edward Elgar’s iconic “Pomp and Circumstance” while students walked to their seats.

Principal Paul Guzzone expressed his pride and gratitude toward the students.

“When you first entered Wantagh High School nearly four years ago, more than a few people told me ‘this is the class you’ll never forget.’ Well, now that you’re leaving, I can confidently say that they were right. I will never forget this class.”

The school’s boys’ lacrosse teams and girls’ basketball team had won their respective Long Island championships. The boys’ basketball team won the Nassau County Class A Championship as well.

Superintendent John McNamara compared the class of 2025 to a book he read called “Wonder” by RJ Palacio.

“The book’s central idea isn’t just about one person’s triumph. It’s about a whole group of people and how they can transform when they choose connection,” he said. “You didn’t just grow up, you grew together.”

“I hope you carry that spirit with you. I hope you look back on your time here and remember the friendships that will last a lifetime. And wherever your journey takes you, please know that you have an entire community back here cheering you on,” he added.

Administrators, including Assistant Principle Nick Papus, handed out diplomas at midfield. Each students received a diploma and a medal.

The ceremony ended with each student moving their tassel from right to left.

“While the individual paths we have each taken to get to this point may have varied with twists and turns, surprises, and setbacks along the way, we all sit here today as warriors, ready to embark on our great adventure,” said Mondelli, who will be studying nursing at the University of Delaware this fall.

The school is currently building a new soccer field in memory of William Desroches, who was killed in a boating accident in 2023. He would have graduated this year.