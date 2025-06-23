Wonder takeout signs lease to come to Plainview

Wonder has signed a lease agreement at the Woodbury Plaza in Plainview.

Breslin Reality has announced it helped Wonder, a growing takeout and delivery hub, sign a long-term lease agreement at the Woodbury Plaza shopping center in Plainview.

Wonder is a food delivery and takeout concept that partners with over 20 award-winning chefs and restaurants to replicate dishes that are cooked to order. The Wonder website and app allow customers to order from multiple restaurants at a time in a single delivery.

A Wonder representative said June 16 that although locations typically have a similar selection of restaurants, the Plainview location will have its selection decided closer to opening.

The new location replaces what used to be Chase Bank and takes up approximately 3,500 square feet at 445 South Oyster Bay Road.

Wonder currently has over 45 locations across New York City, Westchester County, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The Plainview location is the first in Nassau County and the second on Long Island after a Wonder recently opened in Melville. Another location was also announced in Deer Park.

“As a New York City-based company, expanding to Long Island was an obvious next step for Wonder,” Jason Rusk, the company’s executive vice president of restaurant operations, said. “We’re excited to continue bringing customers more flexibility around mealtime and the ability to order from multiple restaurants in a single order.”

Robert Delavale, the vice president and director of leasing for Breslin, arranged and negotiated the agreement for the plaza. He said Wonder is currently in the permitting process and the timeline until opening is around four to six months.

The representative for Wonder also said Wonder is expected to open this fall.

Woodbury Plaza also already has a Trader Joe’s and The French Workshop.