Adelphi University names interim president

After 10 years as president of Adelphi University, Dr. Christine M. Riordan is stepping down from her duties. Riordan was the 10th president of Adelphi.

During her time, Riordan oversaw the launch of more than 50 new academic degree programs, completion of the major renovation of the Ruth S. Harley University Center, and the opening of the Nexus academic building that houses Adelphi’s top nursing school. No reason was given for her departure.

For these undertakings, Adelphi received a record-high student retention rate and was commonly recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Adelphi was named the highest-ranked university on Long Island by The Wall Street Journal.

Succeeding Riordan on an interim level is Adelphi Provost and Executive Vice President Christopher Storm Jr., effective immediately.

Storm joined Adelphi in 2007 as an assistant professor of mathematics, became part of the provost’s office in 2016 as an associate, and was appointed provost in 2021.

Storm’s tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, where he transitioned the university into ensuring seamless, high quality academic offering even in difficult times. He led recent negotiations in the faculty collective bargaining agreement and expanded scholarship and creative works within the Provost’s office.

On top of that, he helped lead the creation of the Scholars Pursuing Arts, Research, and Knowledge center, also known as the SPARK Center, for all undergraduates at Adelphi. He also relaunched the Innovation Center in hopes of developing it to become Adelphi’s spirited center of education and collaboration.

The board will soon launch a national search for the 11th president of Adelphi. During this process, the board will assist with Storm and administration in supporting the community and the university’s mission statement.