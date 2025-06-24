Mineola bus driver named School Bus Driver of the Year

Cecil Meikle was named the 2025 School Bus Driver of the Year in Nassau County.

What makes a good school bus driver? Patience? Kindness? Passion? All of the above?

Cecil Meikle, known as Mr. C to his student passengers, checks off all of those boxes and then some, according to the New York Association for Pupil Transportation. After driving school buses for a little over two decades, Meikle was awarded the honor of 2025 School Bus Driver of the Year for Nassau County by the association.

Meikle, originally from Kingston, Jamaica, didn’t always plan to be a school bus driver. He originally worked as a freelance photographer, shooting weddings, proms, and school events. However, the lack of financial stability associated with the profession led him to discover his true passion: driving a school bus.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Meikle said. “I love it … [The kids] make my day every day.”

Meikle said the most rewarding part of his job is watching the children grow, make friends and step out of their shells. He said he strives to make his bus a safe place for all children by greeting them as they get on and off the bus.

He said he particularly enjoys connecting with the younger students.

“That’s the best part of my day,” Meikle said. “The little ones at Meadow Drive School.”

After Meikle picks up all of the younger children on his route, he said he initiates his trademark call-and-response slogan by saying, “Good morning! What do we do on this bus?”

The first-grade and kindergarten students respond: “Be kind to each other.”

The open communication and kindness Meikle fosters on his school bus have made a lasting impact on the students. Former students regularly approach Meikle and thank him for his kindness and support, which come almost as naturally as his love for children.

“I love my kids dearly,” Meikle said. “I look forward to seeing them everyday.”