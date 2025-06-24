250 racers compete in Port Washington’s Great Gatsby Triathlon

Despite an unexpected thunderstorm, the Northwell Orthopedics Great Gatsby Triathlon hit water and land last weekend, drawing 250 participants. The race, held at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington Sunday, June 22, followed a similar route to previous races, but was the first of its name and operation.

“It was a great day,” said Corey Roberts, the race’s organizer.

Roberts said his company, Race Awesome, was first inspired to organize the triathlon because a resident reached out on social media. He said there used to be a triathlon in Port Washington years ago that stopped being held and there has been resident support for a new one. The Great Gatsby Triathlon was a new name, but had a similar course to the previous one.

The race, which included a 500 meter swim, 11-mile bike course and a 3.1 mile run, spanned the coast of the town park, known as “Bar Beach.”

“People are thrilled that we’re bringing a triathlon back to North Hempstead and it’s going to be even bigger and better next year,” North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

DeSena, who completed the race herself, said the event will draw newcomers to the area in the future.

Roberts said approximately 250 participated in the race, a jump from the previous triathlon’s participation of 175. He said there were some unexpected rainclouds and thunderstorms that rolled in on race day and one of the three races was delayed until waters were safe.

“It was meant to be really hot and really sunny, and in the end we had rain and a thunderstorm,” he said.

Roberts said on the bright side, the temperatures were cooler for racers. Despite the weather, he said it was a successful day with high participation.

“Our partners at Race Awesome are attracting national attention so our Great Gatsby is going to be a real boon to the tourism and business community in our town…It was a perfect example of how every layer of the town, public and private, comes together for the public good,” she said.

Overall, Roberts said the day was a success and he looks forward to returning next summer.

“We’re very excited to bring the race back in 2026,” he said.