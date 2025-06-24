Hicksville High School sends off seniors

Hicksville High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 on Friday, June 20, on the school’s football field as eniors were celebrated for their past achievements and reminded to keep striving for more.

Principal Raymond Williams applauded the Class of 2025 for their determination, academic strength and the students’ decisions that propelled them through their high school careers.

Williams highlighted the school’s multicultural environment and encouraged students to embrace their individuality, celebrate their diverse backgrounds and strive to make a meaningful impact on the world.

“Dream boldly and dream big,” he said.

Superintendent Theodore Fulton recognized the students’ wide-ranging involvement in academics, arts, athletics, service and leadership. He emphasized the importance of remaining open to new experiences and reminded graduates that many great discoveries were born from unexpected moments.

“Embrace what makes you unique, hold true to who you are and follow your dreams,” he said.

Valedictorian Kailash Thayavally encouraged his classmates to pursue their passions, show love and find purpose in life during his speech. Quoting the beloved bear Winnie the Pooh, he said, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Other speakers at the graduation included the district’s Board of Education president, Annette Beiner; the district’s 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, James A. McKinstry; Salutatorian Mandeep Kaur; and Student Government President Aesha Shah.

The ceremony culminated with the presentation of diplomas. One by one, graduates walked across the stage to cheers and applause as they wrapped up their time in the district.

The ceremony marked the 111th high school graduation in Hicksville’s history. The current Hicksville High School has been the home to the district’s seniors since 1953.