Father-son duo develop community hub with Bryant Plaza

After decades of building real estate across the country, developer Jerry Karlik found his next big project right in his own backyard, and he didn’t have to look far. The Roslyn resident of nearly 40 years had driven past the site of the former, long-vacant retail plaza on Bryant Avenue countless times, always imagining its potential.

“I must have passed it a thousand times,” Karlik said. “As a developer, I always thought it would be a perfect spot for a residential complex.”

That quiet vision became reality with the grand opening of Bryant Plaza, a new mixed-use residential and retail development built by Jerry and his son, Jordan Karlik, a fellow Roslyn native and longtime business partner. The Karliks officially open the building to the public on Tuesday, June 24, marking the culmination of a multi-year process that included rezoning efforts, community negotiations, and a pandemic-era construction timeline.

The family has lived in Roslyn since the 1980s, and all three of Jerry Karlik’s sons attended the Roslyn school district. Jordan, who serves on the board of the Sid Jacobson JCC, said the location and timing made this project feel especially personal.

“Most of our projects have been out of state, but we wanted to stay close to home,” he said. “We know the community, we’re part of it, and we saw this as a chance to contribute something meaningful.”

That sentiment helped shape the entire development, from its modern design to its walkability and community-oriented retail plans.

Bryant Plaza sits on just under an acre of land next to the Roslyn train station. What was once a deteriorating strip of outdated storefronts is now a sleek, 100,000-square-foot building with high-end apartments, ground-floor retail, and substantial on-site parking. Designed by Greenvale-based Mojo Stumer, the building features oversized windows, top-grade finishes, and a contemporary architectural style the Karliks believe is both memorable and contextually respectful.

“This building may be in Roslyn, but it has the complexity of a city project,” Jordan said.

Jerry and Jordan have worked together in real estate development for nearly two decades, developing more than 2,000 residential units across markets like Chicago, Rhode Island, and the Carolinas. Their experience shows in Bryant Plaza’s thoughtful details, from secure indoor parking and storage rooms to 40 dedicated electric vehicle charging stations, far more than most suburban developments offer.

Their working relationship, they say, is grounded in mutual respect, even when they disagree on the finer points of design.

“Do we agree on every bolt and finish? No. But that’s normal and healthy,” said Jordan. “The vision was always shared, and that’s what matters.”

Bryant Plaza includes a mix of unit sizes, with 20% designated as affordable housing. Market-rate rents range from around $4,000 to $8,000, while affordable units start as low as $2,300, depending on size and income level.

The building’s retail component, still in leasing, will cater to local needs. The Karliks are in talks with a soon-to-be-announced anchor tenant, and envision spaces for businesses like yoga studios, nail salons, and restaurants that serve both residents and commuters.

“There was some resistance in the beginning, especially from the school district,” Jordan noted. “But we listened and adapted. Ultimately, we wanted to build something Roslyn would be proud of.”

Standing just steps from the LIRR station, Bryant Plaza now serves as a striking new gateway into Roslyn Village. Instead of a crumbling strip mall, commuters and residents are welcomed by a modern, light-filled building that sets the tone for the neighborhood beyond.

“It’s a great first impression,” said Jordan. “And for us, it’s also deeply personal. We poured a lot of thought, energy, and heart into this project, because this is home.”