Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Port Washington

​My Style Camp annual outdoor fashion show lights up summer in Port Washington

By Posted on
My Style Camp outdoor fashion show 2025
My Style Camp held their 2025 outdoor Fashion Show.
Ed Shin

My Style Camp brought serious style to the streets at the annual Port Promenade of Summer 2025, dazzling the crowd with a high-energy summer outdoor fashion show.

Young designers proudly debuted their original creations in a celebration of fashion, creativity, and community. The camp gave a big thank you to Holly Byrne of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District and Amanda Kowalczuk of Landmark on Main Street for giving their students the chance to shine.

Located at 290 Main Street in Port Washington, My Style Camp is a one-of-a-kind fashion and sewing studio where kids, teens, and adults bring their style visions to life. We offer hands-on, confidence-building programs taught by top fashion educators and designers.

Ready to celebrate in style or create something amazing? Visit mystylecamp.com or email msc@mystylecamp.com

Read also: Book Fairies’ Amazing Race for Literacy raises over $72,000

About the Author

More Port Washington News

More from our Sister Sites