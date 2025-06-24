New realtor business promises an array of property opportunities in New Hyde Park

After a property sat vacant for three years, David Ilkay brought a new player into the real estate game in New Hyde Park.

Americana Realty Prime is a new realtor company handling commercial and domestic properties and has opened its first location on Hillside Ave., promising a new tool for New York residents wanting to make what the owner, Ilkay, referred to as a “purchase of a lifetime.”

“Since I was younger, I have other degrees, I have a law degree and I have an MBA degree,” said Ilkay. “But at the end, I realized that my specialty is like helping people and then getting pleasure out of that. So I said, what’s the biggest purchase a person can make in your life?”

Ilkay said the lower Long Island location was chosen because it centers the business’s reach across New York, with his realtors handling properties from Brooklyn to Suffolk County.

Americana Realty Prime is another in a series of new additions to New Hyde Park’s business environment, marking another step in its economic revitalization through new businesses, according to the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.

The realtor shop opened its doors to the public around April and held its grand opening June 3 with a ribbon-cutting event that saw many different figures in the community, such as Town Council Member Christine Liu and members of different Long Island civic associations, in attendance. Ilkay said his experience in New Hyde Park thus far has been nothing less than welcoming.

He said neighbors and other stores stopped by and have been very supportive. “I believe we bring electric value to the community there,” he said.

The location was previously a Rani Beauty Salon and Spa before Ilkay embarked on his new journey of owning a realtor business after 20 years in the field. The business will handle various types of property, ranging from condos and houses to luxury buildings.

Ilkay said the business will act as a “one-stop shop,” handling the numerous aspects of property buying and selling through its insight into mortgages and attorneys, for example.

This business emerges against the backdrop of a potential housing shortage in Nassau County and throughout New York State. With rent and housing prices soaring, many are relocating. Ilkay stands ready for these challenges, recalling his past experiences.

“I’ve been in other crises, too, like in 2008 with the market collapse, but every market price creates another opportunity,” said Ilkay.

For those looking to make that purchase of a lifetime, they can visit Americana Realty Prime at 1582 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park on any weekday.