Fired NUMC CEO accused of making $1M in questionable payments

Former CEO of Nassau University Medical Center, Meg Ryan, accused of paying herself, others in excess of $1 million in letter.

Meg Ryan, the CEO of Nassau University Medical Center, was fired from her role and is accused of giving out roughly $1 million in what the hospital calls “excessive payments” to herself and others, according to the board that oversees the facility.

Nassau University Medical Center’s newly created advisory board voted to remove Ryan on June 10, appointing Northwell Health executive Richard Becker to replace her as interim president. Ryan had previously announced that she would be resigning from her role, but had not been set to leave until July 20.

Richard Kessel, a chair member of the NIFA board that manages NUMC, said Becker wrote a letter to Ryan, terminating her, effective immediately. He cited the payments as the root cause.

The letter said that on May 30, Ryan had given money to herself and several other unidentified employees of the hospital for what the hospital called “overpayments.”

A spokesman for Ryan said those payments were accurate.

“We’re still reviewing the records now,” Kessel said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point the monies would be called back, but that’s ultimately going to be decided by the new NUMC board and management team. We are working closely with them.”

Kessel also confirmed that Becker’s letter gave Ryan a deadline of end-of-day on Friday, June 27, to respond to the board and share any information about the payments.

Ryan’s spokesman said the termination was about more than just the allocated funds.

“All payments made to employees were issued in full accordance with hospital policies and decades of established practices of the corporation,” the spokesman said. “The fact that communications were leaked to the media by hospital leadership before Ryan was even able to respond to the allegations is proof positive that this is a political hit and deliberate effort to defame her character.”

The spokesman said Ryan and her team were considering all legal options at this time.

Ryan had been appointed as the permanent president of the board in December 2024 after serving as the interim head since January last year.

“Dr. Becker understands what it takes to turn around a challenged institution while keeping the focus on patients and quality of care,” Stuart Rabinowitz, the hospital’s newly appointed board chair, had said in a statement. “This evening’s actions, including the appointment of Dr. Becker and the engagement of nationally respected legal, financial, and search advisors, reflect our commitment to restoring stability and building a successful future for this essential public hospital.”

The board placed Ryan on administrative leave effective immediately and also voted to hire three private firms to support the hospital’s transition.

The vote to remove Ryan came after the state Legislature voted to give Gov. Kathy Hochul effective control of the board, resulting in the appointment of Rabinowitz as board chair.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman had announced he would not make the two appointments to the hospital’s board. He pledged to take local control of the hospital and described the state’s moves as “subterfuge.”

The Nassau County Interim Finance Authority also stepped up its oversight of the fiscally troubled Nassau University Medical Center on June 2 as an outgoing NIFA board member joined the new NUMC board.

The state’s recently enacted amendment to NIFA requires that the board enact a control period if NUMC has an operating deficit of more than 1%. NUMC had an 11% deficit of $77 million in 2023, which grew to $83 million last year, and is expected to continue to be greater than 1% by the end of this fiscal year, NIFA officials previously said.

The board overseeing NUMC has set a meeting date for July 9 to discuss issues, including Ryan’s firing, according to published reports.