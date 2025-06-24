How Nassau County helps older adults live independently: programs, support & resources

The Nassau County Office for the Aging is dedicated to helping older adults in the county live safely and independently in their homes and communities. With approximately 20% of Nassau County’s population over the age of 60, the office provides a wide range of programs and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of aging residents, their caregivers and their families.

The office’s work has the full backing and support of the Blakeman administration.

“Older Americans built our county and we owe them all a debt of gratitude. I will continue to provide the support and resources our seniors need to continue to thrive,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman stated.

The Office for the Aging offers programs and services for adults aged 60 and older, including active and well older adults, frail or homebound seniors and caregivers of older adults. These programs include:

Information and Assistance: NY Connects

Residents can access guidance and resources through NY Connects at (516) 227-8900. This statewide program provides referrals for long-term care services and information about government programs for individuals of all ages.

In-Home Assistance and Support

The Expanded In-Home Services for the Elderly Program offers non-medical personal care and housekeeping support to help Medicare recipients aged 60 and older remain at home. Services are based on a case manager’s assessment of in-home needs and financial eligibility and a cost share may be required depending on each individual’s case.

Nutrition Support

Home-delivered meals are available for older adults who are unable to leave home without assistance to go shopping. They are also available to individuals with limited meal preparation support. This program is available to Medicare recipients who have undergone a needs assessment by a case manager.

Caregiver Support

The National Family Caregiver Support Program provides support and assistance to informal caregivers, including friends and relatives. Under the program, case managers conduct needs assessments and develop care plans that may include respite care, adult day programs, training, counseling and other services.

Senior Centers

Nassau County, together with its partner organizations, operates 18 senior centers. These centers provide recreation and social programs, including a nutritious hot lunch in a social setting, exercise classes and shopping assistance. Some locations also offer transportation.

Additional Support Services

The Office for the Aging provides additional support services to older residents throughout Nassau County. These include:

A pilot transportation program through GoGo Grandparent for veterans, Hewlett House cancer clients and the legally blind.

Monthly lunch and learn workshops at the Bethpage Senior Center.

Monthly veterans’ luncheons in both Bethpage and Lynbrook.

Monthly memory café sessions for caregivers and their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Nassau County provides legal assistance, financial counseling, and information regarding Medicare and the Medicare Savings Program through its partner organizations.

Heating and cooling assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program for qualifying residents.

Senior summer noontime concert series events at Eisenhower Park. The Office for the Aging works with the Department of Parks to host these events every Wednesday, now through Sept. 24.

By offering a comprehensive range of services, the Nassau County Office for the Aging is a vital resource that helps older adults maintain dignity, independence and connection within the community. The office’s important work is part of what makes Nassau County the best place to live in New York. For more information, call 516-227-8900 or email Seniors@hhsnassaucountyny.us.

Marilyn Dore-Pignataro is a community liaison specialist I at the Office for the Aging at Nassau County’s Department of Human Services.