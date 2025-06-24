Plainview-Old Bethpage graduating class features 15 sets of twins

Plainview-Old Bethpage had 15 sets of twins graduate as part of its Class of 2025.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 22, when 15 different sets of twins received their diplomas.

According to the CDC, there was roughly a 3% chance of a pregnancy resulting in twins as of 2023. Roughly 6% of the Plainview-Old Bethpage graduates were twins out of the nearly 500 seniors who were part of the district’s 2025 graduating class.

The list of graduating twins is as follows:

Amanda and Emily Brake, Arianna and Juliana Cammareri, Bari and Braydon Cohen, Josh and Rebeccah Grossfeld, Emma and Liam Heaney, Chase and Derek Herzog, Kayla and Sydney Jasser, Emma and Kayla Leibowitz, Joshua and Rebecca Lipetz, Aiden and Chloe Manzo, Benjamin and Sydney Monka, Adam and Evan Pasco, Alison and Samantha Perrin, Alexander and Avery Ross, and Vandita and Vidhit Singh.

Vidhit Singh was one of a select few students who spoke at the district’s graduation ceremony. He was the student government president and will be attending Cornell University in the fall.

Many of the twins will be splitting up as they will attend different colleges.

All 15 sets of twins in the Class of 2025 are fraternal. Studies show that the chance of identical twins being born is much less likely.

The 30 students were also featured on NBC’s morning show, “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” where they were all brought into the studio with their caps and gowns and presented with a plaque to commemorate the unique group.