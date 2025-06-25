​Chasing Rainbows: A celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month at Westbury Arts

Dorothy Green with her artwork, ‘Francis Matters of the Heart,’ at Westbury Arts’ LGBTQ Pride exhibit, ‘Chasing Rainbows’

Westbury Arts presents Chasing Rainbows, an exhibition celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The pride rainbow symbolizes social and political advocacy, conveying messages of safety, support, and positive self-regard. Artists were invited to express bold affirmations of identity or to explore their inner worlds.

This exhibition aims to showcase the richness and diversity of LGBTQ+ life and culture. The artworks displayed at Westbury Arts reflect themes of pride, resilience and community, offering LGBTQ+ artists and allies a platform to share their truths, amplify their voices, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about LGBTQ+ identity through art.

Notably, the collection includes the stunning portraits of James Baldwin, Bayard Rustin and Barbara Jordan. painted on vintage luggage by Dr. Nichelle Rivers and the compelling image, Don’t Tread on Me, which reflects the struggles and personal transformation of artist Jenri Balmori. Through this collection of voices and visions, Chasing Rainbows transcends a mere art exhibition — it becomes a tapestry woven with hope, courage, and the relentless pursuit of authenticity.



Visitors are welcomed to the gallery at 255 Schrenk Ave., Westbury, on Thursdays (12:00 – 4:00 p.m.), Fridays (2:00 – 6:00 p.m.), and Saturdays (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.). The artwork will be on display until July 18th, 2025.

For more information, visit westburyarts.org.