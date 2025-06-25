Glen Cove police educate fifth-grade students on decision making

Principal Bryce Klatsky (Far L.), Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton (Center L.) and Mayor Pam Panzenbeck (Center R.) with Glen Cove police officers, who spoke with Connolly and Landing students

The Glen Cove Police Department continues its collaboration with the Glen Cove School District, celebrating fifth graders’ conclusion of their 10-session educational program, which is designed to build trust, encourage wise decision-making and foster early connections between law enforcement and students.

“Visiting these students throughout the year isn’t just about safety, it’s about connection,” said Detective Ted Karousos. “When they see us as people who care, not just uniforms, that’s when the real bond begins.”

This year, fifth-grade students at both Connolly and Landing Elementary Schools completed the program, which covers important topics such as internet safety, peer pressure and the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

To celebrate the conclusion of the program, both schools hosted certificate ceremonies where students were recognized for their participation and engagement.

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck and Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton joined the celebrations, where students expressed their appreciation for the officers and the positive relationships formed throughout the year.

“The partnership with the police reinforces for our students the support that our schools appreciate from the city, as well as the officers who give so much of their time and energy to support our youth,” said Connolly School principal Bryce Klatsky.

“This program is a shining example of what happens when we work together with care and purpose. It’s a reflection of Glen Cove at its best,” Panzenbeck said.