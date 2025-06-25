Jericho’s Mildred Sterns celebrates 100th birthday

Mildred Sterns, a Jericho resident at the Bristal, turned 100 on Sunday, June 22.

During her birthday festivities, Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker presented Sterns with a Nassau County Legislature Citation in recognition of her forthcoming milestone birthday on July 9.

“Mildred’s passion for music and the arts, her love for her family, and her commitment to service and giving back is a bright light in this world, and she is a beacon for all of us to follow if we want to enjoy a fulfilling and meaningful life,” Drucker said.

Sterns, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, cultivated a lifelong passion for music, which she applied toward singing for the troops and spreading joy and hope throughout her life.

She connected with many community members as she worked in her husband’s jewelry shop and was an active member of the Sisterhood of Hadassah, where she dedicated her time to community and charitable work.

Though she is now widowed, Sterns shares a deep and loving bond with her two daughters and is a proud grandmother of six and a great-grandmother of two.

“It was a privilege to join with four generations of her family to celebrate her 100th birthday – mazel tov and best wishes for many more years of good health and happiness,” Drucker said.