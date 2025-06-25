PSEG Long Island webinar helps small businesses succeed

Small businesses across Long Island are invited to join an informative webinar on June 25 at 11 a.m. to learn how PSEG Long Island’s Business First advocates are helping local entrepreneurs thrive.

Veronica Isaac, Manager for Customer and Community Partnerships at PSEG Long Island, will be walk small business owners through her tips for success. The session will explore how this personalized service offers:

Expert guidance on energy efficiency programs

Assistance with accessing rebates and incentives

Strategies for leveraging economic development opportunities.

Whether you’re looking to reduce energy costs, implement sustainable practices, or grow your business with greater support, this webinar will provide practical resources and real-time insights.

Join the webinar here.

Closed captioning will be available. Participants may enable it by selecting “Live Transcript” upon joining the session.