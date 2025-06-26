Bethpage Fire Department honorees reach 50 years with district

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino attended the Bethpage Fire Department’s Installation Dinner to honor ex-Chief Francis X. DeBobes Sr., ex-Chief Francis Durr, and ex-Chief Anthony Mancini, all of whom reached the remarkable milestone of 50 years of service to the district.

“The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to honor brave firefighters and first responders like ex-Chief Francis X. DeBobes, Sr., ex-Chief Francis Durr, and ex-Chief Anthony Mancini, who have dedicated their lives to protecting our community,” Saladino said. “We are forever grateful for your service and courage in answering the call of duty and being part of the select few who choose to run towards an emergency, instead of away. God bless all first responders and the brave men and women in uniform who protect and serve.”