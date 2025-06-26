Bethpage fifth graders unite at JFK Middle School for team-building day

Bethpage students from across the district got together before they become classmates in the fall.

Graduating fifth-graders from Charles Campagne, Central Boulevard, and Kramer Lane Elementary Schools came together on June 25 at John F. Kennedy Middle School for a special day of team-building and connection.

The event was designed to help students get to know one another before officially joining as one sixth-grade class in September.

Originally planned as an outdoor event, the day was quickly adapted due to a record-breaking heat wave. To ensure everyone stayed safe and comfortable, activities were moved indoors to air-conditioned spaces, including classrooms, the cafeteria and the art studio. Each space hosted a variety of icebreaker activities, giving students the chance to collaborate, share laughs and start building new friendships.

The group enjoyed a communal pizza lunch, adding to the spirit of camaraderie and celebration. By the end of the day, students left feeling more connected and confident about the exciting journey ahead in middle school.

The event proved to be a fun and meaningful way to ease the transition to middle school and set the stage for a strong start in September.