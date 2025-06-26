2 hospitalized after car strikes Syosset Dunkin Donuts

The front of the Jackson Avenue Dunkin Donuts is boarded up after a car struck it.

A 37-year-old male driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Dunkin Donuts on Wednesday, June 25, at approximately 5:24 p.m., according to Nassau County police. The storefront, located at 49 Jackson Ave, is next to the Syosset train station.

Police said the driver “lost control” of the vehicle and struck a parked car before colliding into the front of the building. A public information officer said there is no criminality suspected. The man’s name has not been released.

The driver and one woman inside the store were treated at the scene and were later transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. Previous reports said that a bystander was hit with glass from the crash.

On Thursday, June 26, and the store was boarded up and closed for business.