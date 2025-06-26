Carolyn McCarthy, former Nassau U.S. Rep. and gun safety advocate, dies at 81

Carolyn McCarthy, a former Democratic U.S. Rep. and gun safety advocate, died Thursday. She was 81.

McCarthy represented New York’s 4th Congressional District from 1997 to 2015. She was motivated to run for office to implement stricter gun control legislation after a December 1993 shooting at the Garden City Merillon Avenue Long Island Rail Road stop killed her husband, Dennis, and severely injured her son, Kevin.

Gun control and regulation remained her primary issue through her 18-year tenure in office. She was known as one of the fiercest gun control advocates in Congress, routinely advocating for assault rifle and high capacity magazine gun bans, speaking against the National Rifle Association and pressuring Democratic and Republican administrations to take stronger action on gun control.

Prior to running for Congress as a Democrat, McCarthy was a registered Republican. However, she ran against then-incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Frisa, who held the seat before her, because he advocated against and voted to repeal the federal Assault Weapons Ban.

U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen, the Democrat who represents the district McCarthy did, released a statement expressing her condolences.

“I was sad to learn of the passing of Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy, a tireless advocate for Long Island,” Gillen said in a statement. “After a tragic shooting killed her husband and injured her son on the Long Island Railroad, Carolyn turned her pain into action, running for Congress and advocating for commonsense gun reform, including comprehensive background checks.”

“We must honor her legacy by continuing her life’s work to keep our communities and our children safe from the scourge of gun violence,” Gillen continued. My family and New York’s Fourth Congressional District join the nation in mourning Carolyn’s passing, and our prayers are with her family and all those who knew and loved her.”

McCarthy was born in Brooklyn and raised in Mineola, where she lived much of her adult life. She worked as a nurse before representing Nassau County in Congress.

While in Congress, she served on the Committee of Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Financial Services and on the Congressional Hearing Health Caucus, Congressional Glaucoma Caucus, Financial Literacy Caucus, International Conservation Caucus, U.S.-Israel Security Caucus and Women’s Caucus. She voted with the Democratic Party on nearly every vote she took.

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman spoke to the significance of McCarthy’s work on Long Island upon learning of her death on Thursday.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy,” Blakeman said in a statement. “Carolyn was a true leader and a very decent person. She will be sorely missed.”

Blakeman has instructed the county’s Department of Public Works to find a suitable location to name a street in her honor.

County flags will be flown at half-staff until her burial.