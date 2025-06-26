Port Washington Children’s Center announces new program offerings

The Port Washington Children’s Center, which has provided childcare for more than 48 years, announced expanded programming options for the 2025-2026 school year that reflect its deep commitment to working families.

Building on parent feedback and the success of this year’s offerings, PWCC will continue its popular five-day-a-week KidSport Core After-School and Breakfast programs for the 2025-2026 school year with no increase in pricing.

The after-school program will once again include transportation from local elementary schools, a snack, daily enrichment activities, homework help and care until 6:30 p.m. The breakfast program will include daily breakfast and transportation to school.

PWCC’s enrichment-only offerings, which are single-day, weekly options centered around individual enrichment programs, will be new for the 2025-2026 school year.

Each day will have a different athletic theme and include transportation to KidsPort, a snack, enrichment instruction, and homework time. The different themes will be tennis, basketball, volleyball, badminton, and soccer.

The soccer option will be run in cooperation with the Rough Riders soccer club, a very successful partnership that Port Washington Children’s Center began earlier this year. Families will be able to enroll their child in as many of these individual day programs as meets their needs. These new, single-day options will all include transportation, a snack and homework help.

Returning for 2025-2026 will also be the immensely popular KidsPort enrichment school closure camps, which is in response to the success of the program during the current school year. This program meets the needs of families looking for and needing additional care options on select days the public school system is closed.

“This next chapter for PWCC is about more than just new programming – it’s about building a stronger, more connected community. We’re proud to offer high-quality, safe care that’s responsive to the changing needs of today’s working families,” said Christina Paige, PWCC interim executive director.

“We have been a proud and trusted member of the Port Washington community for more than 48 years,” said PWCC Board President Vita Molis. “We are looking forward to continuing to serve the Port community with early childhood and elementary school-aged programming and services that meet the high-quality standards our families and the children entrusted to our care expect and deserve.”

For more information on the Port Washington Children’s Center and their programs, visit www.pwchildrenscenter.org. You can also keep up with the Center’s happenings on Instagram: @pwchildrenscenter #PWCC