Downtown Sounds concert series returns for 28th year in Glen Cove

The Glen Cove High School Masquers performed songs from “The Little Mermaid” at last year’s concert series.

Downtown Sounds, a 28-year-old tradition in Glen Cove, will return on Friday, July 11, bringing live music to the city’s streets. For eight weeks this summer, downtown Glen Cove streets will be shut down so that concert-goers can dance, sing along, and watch performances in Village Square.

The concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays throughout the months of July and August. The first concert will be on Friday, July 11 and the last will be on Friday, Aug. 29.

“We have a really great lineup,” said Jill Nossa, the executive director of Glen Cove’s Business Improvement District, which sponsors the event.

Downtown Sounds began as “Jazz in the Square” in 1997, where local bands gathered to perform for the community.

Years later, the annual event has expanded. Long Islanders come from all over to see the headliners each Friday night. Last year, Nossa said the event drew over 2,000 people each night.

This year’s lineup includes: The ’80s vs ’90s Show, The Seismatics, Unforgettable Fire, Lovesong, SonMilanes, JD Leonard’s Decades of Country, Vinyl Revival and Dr. K’s Motown Revue.

Nossa said the concert series looked to broaden its genres this year, with tribute bands spanning from ’70s to modern rock, and country to Cuban music. While many of the bands on the lineup are returnees from previous seasons, there will be new talent, including The ’80s vs ’90s Show, The Seismatics and SonMilanes.

“You can sit and listen, and also get up and dance,” Nossa said.

Streets will be closed during the concert series, including School Street, Bridge Street and Glen Street to Pulaski Street, to ensure the environment is safe for all ages. Restaurants offer outdoor seating, so diners can enjoy the music while they eat, Nossa said.

Nossa said there will be rotating vendors and stands at each week’s concert. Although there will not be any food vendors, restaurants lining the street will offer an array of choices. Some even curate a “picnic” menu for concert-goers, she said.

On select days, Nossa said local performance groups, such as the Glen Cove High School Masquers, Broadway on the Beach, and Jazz Hands children’s theater, will perform at 7:00 p.m. before the bands’ sets. The concert series has maintained this tradition since last year.

“That will be a fun way to highlight younger talent again,” she said.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, a Glen Cove native and resident, said her office secured $17,500 in county resources to support the concert series. The funding includes

“With the 30th anniversary of Downtown Sounds fast approaching, I am committed to working alongside the Glen Cove Downtown BID to ensure this cherished tradition is as strong and vibrant as ever when it reaches that important milestone,” she said.

DeRiggi-Whitton encourages everyone to attend this year’s series, especially newcomers.

“If you’ve never been to a Downtown Sounds concert before, the 2025 season promises something for everybody – and I encourage everyone to join us for an event that will have you dancing in the streets this summer,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Nossa’s advice for newcomers? “Definitely bring a chair,” she said.

“Expect a really fun street party with great music and a fun, community atmosphere,” Nossa said.

For more information, visit glencovedowntown.org.