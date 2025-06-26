New pickleball courts added to Allen Park in Farmingdale

The Town of Oyster Bay announced it officially opened new pickleball courts at Allen Park in Farmingdale. The courts are the latest to be completed of newly constructed pickleball courts throughout the Town, as the sport continues to gain popularity with residents.

“Pickleball is a fun sport for all ages that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It’s become incredibly popular in our Town, with seniors and families playing daily at our existing courts,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Due to this popular demand, I’m proud to announce that the Town of Oyster Bay constructed new pickleball courts for all residents to enjoy.”