2 instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Hempstead at 9/11 memorial, Rath Park

A swastika and a slur, blurred, drawn on the Rath Park Little League dugout.

Multiple swastikas and hateful words were drawn across Hempstead this week.

Two swastikas were found in the bathroom at Point Lookout near the Town of Hempstead 9/11 Memorial and one was found in Rath Park’s Little League dugout alongside the “n word” and the “c word” over the past 48 hours, said Brian Devine, Town of Hempstead communications director.

Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti, the Republican candidate for Hempstead Town Supervisor who represents Levittown, condemned the Franklin Square and Point Lookout graffiti at a Wednesday press conference and to Schneps Media LI.

“My reaction is utter outrage to see antisemitic graffiti at a location so close to our 911 Memorial, at Point Lookout, and at a park where young children frequent and play,” Ferretti said. “It is an absolute outrage. In the town of Hempstead and Nassau County, there is absolutely zero tolerance for hate of any kind, in particular, antisemitism.”

The Hempstead Quality of Life Task Force cleaned the graffiti on Wednesday morning.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly also condemned the graffiti, echoing Ferretti’s sentiments and committing to aggressively prosecuting the case if an arrest is made.

Town Supervisor Don Clavin was unable to attend the Wednesday press conference where the graffiti was discussed, said Devine, who added that Ferretti was there on behalf of the town.

Ferretti’s presence at the conference in the absence of Clavin’s comes a few days after his Democratic opponent for supervisor, Joe Scianablo, raised concern over Clavin potentially stepping down and appointing Ferretti to the role prior to the November election, something Republicans have done when six of the past 10 supervisors assumed their roles. The town has not commented on Scianablo’s claim and has said Clavin remains committed to his work.

The Nassau County Police Department said it is investigating the graffiti as a bias crime.

Democratic Legislator Seth Koslow also released a statement condemning the graffiti on Wednesday.

“As a Jewish father and Nassau County Legislator, I’m outraged that antisemitic graffiti was sprayed near the 9/11 Memorial and inside Rath Park,” said Koslow, a member of the public safety committee. “These cowards may hide behind paint cans, but their crime is plain: an attack on every resident who values decency and diversity.”

This is the second instance of swastikas being found in Rath Park in roughly two months.

In April, a swastika was painted on a park wall, which was swiftly followed by tiles of a children’s game in North Baldwin’s Coes Neck Park being arranged in the shape of a swastika.

It is unclear if the two instances are connected at this point.

Ferretti said that if anyone sees antisemitic or hateful graffiti in the county, they should report it to the police.