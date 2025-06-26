Gov. Kathy Hochul visits Hicksville to discuss cell phone ban

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the Hicksville School District on Tuesday, June 24, to discuss the upcoming implementation of the state’s bell-to-bell cell phone ban for students.

Hochul met with teachers, parents, and students to discuss the district’s plans for implementing the new ban, which was part of the approved legislation in the state’s 2026 budget.

“I’m really proud of the conversation we had to talk about how I believe in this,” she said.

The state’s policy is being enforced for grades K-12 at all public schools, charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services. It also requires districts to develop an alternative method for students to contact their parents or guardians and involve students, parents and teachers in determining how the district will implement this policy.

While the state is enacting this new policy, school districts will be able to determine the method by which they enforce it.

“I believe that as a result of this cell phone ban, we’ll be having young people who are finally liberated from the addictive qualities of social media and the cell phone that they never can seem to put down,” Hochul said.

The governor also set aside $13.5 million to assist districts in obtaining cell phone storage solutions.

Districts have until Aug. 1 to publish their distraction-free policy.

“We’re giving students seven hours a day free from distractions so they can focus on learning, access their creativity, and make real human connections,” New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said when the ban was first introduced.

Many other districts have held meetings over the past few weeks to determine their policies relating to the ban.

The Locust Valley School District set up its own district cell phone policy in 2023, long before the governor’s bill was signed into law.

Several other states have bell-to-bell bans or restrictions, but New York will be the largest state to have a full ban.

The Hicksville School District has a survey for community members to respond to on its website regarding the ban.