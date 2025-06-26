NYCLU sues Nassau County over ICE enforcement

The Nassau County Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s agreement that allows detectives to arrest and help deport immigrants without legal status is now being challenged in court.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, a non-profit civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, June 24, that argues that Nassau’s agreement violates state law prohibiting local law enforcement from conducting civil immigration arrests for ICE.

The suit also says the agreement undermines people’s rights against unreasonable search and seizure and will lead to rampant racial profiling.

The 31-page lawsuit filed in Nassau County Supreme Court is on behalf of the Central American Refugee Center, the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, the Haitian American Family of Long Island, Marc Soto and John Doe. The suit names Nassau County, the county’s police department and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

“Despite what Bruce Blakeman may think, Nassau County cannot ignore settled state law,” Rubin Danberg-Biggs, the lead counsel on this case, said. “Local police do not have the authority to act as ICE agents — and they don’t need to.”

Efforts to receive comment from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman were unavailing.

Nassau County police had been granted federal authority in February to detain illegal immigrants in place of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The agreement to assist the Trump administration’s mass deportations allowed 10 Nassau detectives the power to enforce immigration law when ICE agents are not readily available. According to Blakeman, the plan targets immigrants who have committed crimes, including non-violent offenses.

Authorities had also designated 50 jail cells to hold immigrants at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow. Individuals who are suspected, but not confirmed, to be undocumented immigrants may be held in jail cells for up to three days, officials said.

ICE’s public presence in Nassau has increased over the last few weeks.

The manager of Port Washington’s Schmear Bagel & Cafe was detained by ICE agents on Thursday, June 12.

Four people were detained in Glen Cove on Wednesday, June 11. One day prior, Westbury residents protested ICE’s presence in Westbury.

A Brentwood man was also wrongfully detained by ICE officials in Westbury in early June.

“So many extraordinary people in our community are afraid to go to work, take their kids to school, or seek help because local police are acting like federal immigration agents,” Soto said.

Blakeman and Ryder said in a press conference in East Meadow on Wednesday, June 11, that ICE would not be allowed to enter schools or houses of worship, unless there is a threat to safety or officials.

In February, President Trump revoked the 2011 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “sensitive locations” policy, which restricts enforcement actions at places like schools, churches and hospitals.

“Raids on schools are not something we do unless there’s an emergency or a threat, and if there’s an emergency or threat, we’re coming in regardless of the situation,” Blakeman said.

Nassau County became the second county in the state after Rensselaer, to make an agreement with ICE under the 287(g) Program.