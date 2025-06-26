Roslyn School District honors 2025 retirees

Over 30 faculty and staff members retired from the Roslyn School District in 2025, leaving behind a lasting legacy of dedication and service to the Roslyn school community.

An evening retirement recognition ceremony, held Tuesday, June 24, in the Roslyn Board of Education boardroom, was hosted by board of education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, who presented plaques and gave heartfelt remarks about each retiree present, expressing her deep appreciation for their dedication and years of service to the Roslyn School District.

“These retirees have played vital roles across our schools, as educators, mentors, and colleagues, and their impact will be felt for years to come,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “We thank each retiree for their countless contributions and wish them all the best in this next chapter of their lives.”

The Roslyn School District said goodbye and best wishes to: Wilfredo Abrahante, Matthew Andresen, Jonathan Berkley, Michael Cangemi, Marina Ciccione, Linda Ciampi, Michael Coffey, Marc Davis, Marilyn Gembs, Dzemalija Kraja, Jonathan Lass, Michael Leh, Teresa McCarthy, Kathleen McShea, James Mumma, Kimberly Murphy, John Murphy, Terri Nappi, Sondra Nussbaum, Theresa Opak, Carolyn Pareti, Deborah Prophett, Carol Roberson, Geri Rothenberg, Jill Scheinberg, Barbara Schwartz, Elizabeth Schroeder, Diane Triebe, Edward Trotta, and Iris Ziporkin.