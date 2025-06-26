Roslyn teen brings smiles with charity SwagAwayAfrica

In today’s world, most teenagers are interested in the latest TikTok trends or trending celebrity gossip, but 15-year-old Roslyn High School sophomore Aaron Shamsian has other priorities.

Shamsian founded SwagAwayAfrica in October 2024 and came up with the idea after a dozen bar mitzvah celebrations — including from his own — to donate unused gift drawstring bags from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York to underprivileged schoolchildren in Kenya.

“The purpose is that we want to help out other people across the world who might not experience the same things that we’re able to have here, and give those experiences to them,” he told the Press.

After posting about the initiative on Instagram accounts such as @liveloveroslyn and @swagawayafrica, the support across the island skyrocketed. So far, the foundation has raised $406 after one shipment, according to Shamsian’s GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Shamsian also mentioned his interests in the environment and entrepreneurship, and discussed how the fields sparked his nonprofit work.

“When I was younger, I was very big in environmental impact,” he said. “In high school, I was able to get so much more opportunity and I decided I don’t want this to change and decided I want to start this nonprofit.”



The rising entrepreneur also mentioned how this summer, his team will be expanding the nonprofit to a new division called SwagAwayAmerica, where donations will be sent to underprivileged families across the East Coast, in collaboration with other organizations. He mentioned how through the support of other organizations helping with the cause, families will be given opportunities and lifestyles that provide a source of comfort.

Shamsian shared some words of advice to those interested in starting a journey in this type of work and urged them to “speak words into action,” before things get hard.

“If you’re scared to do something, I would say that’s the perfect time to go and do it,” he said. “You can’t wait for the opportunity to come up. You have to make that opportunity.”

Shamsian ended by discussing the “overwhelming emotions” he felt when the schoolchildren received the drawstring bags, and how “everyone should go out and chase something like that.”



For social media and email inquiries to the foundation, please check out their Instagram account @swagawayafrica or contact swagawayafrica@gmail.com.

