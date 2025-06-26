Sarah Grace Foundation launches Summer Bake-LESS-Cake Sale and school supply drive

The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer has launched several summer initiatives to support families affected by pediatric cancer.

As the school year ends, Foundation leaders Matt and Marissa Weippert, their son James, the organization’s Board of Directors, and volunteers are coordinating efforts to assist children undergoing treatment.

Although the 2025 school year has concluded, the Foundation has begun collecting school supplies for the 2026 academic year.

Many children served by the Foundation are unable to attend school in person due to compromised immune systems and require supplies for home or hospital-based instruction. The Foundation is accepting donations of backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, pocket folders, and other materials.

Donations can be made online at www.thesarahgracefoundation.org or dropped off locally at Ray Leventhal Clothing, 355 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview.

The foundation is also running its annual “Sizzling Summer Bake LESS Cake Sale.”

The initiative encourages supporters to donate the monetary equivalent of baked goods instead of contributing items for an in-person bake sale. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the organization’s programs.

“The pediatric cancer centers we work with rely on the services we provide,” said foundation President Matthew Weippert. “Fundraising events such as the Bake LESS Cake Sale, April’s Evening of Magic, and the annual Holiday Extravaganza in November help fund our year-round programs and holiday distributions.”

The foundation is also in the process of updating its website. According to Weippert, the redesign will include enhanced descriptions of sponsored programs, as well as access to the organization’s annual financial filings.

Preparations are underway for several fall activities, including the distribution of over 500 Halloween goodie bags to pediatric cancer centers. Planning has also begun for the annual Holiday Extravaganza raffle.

The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, Inc. was founded by Matt and Marissa Weippert in memory of their daughter, Sarah Grace Weippert, who died of leukemia at the age of 12. The organization is an all-volunteer network that provides services to children with cancer.