Port Washington Water District launches “My PWWD” portal

The Port Washington Water District is excited to announce a new portal for residents to track their water usage as part of its “Do it for Port” conservation program.

Just in time for summer, the “My PWWD” portal, powered by Neptune My360, provides customers with a seamless way to learn more about trends in their water use between billing cycles from their phone or computer, receiving real-time data at the push of a button. Registration is free, and the features can make a tremendous impact on water usage.

“We are excited to launch the ‘My PWWD’ portal because it makes tracking water use easier than ever,” said PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “Residents can actively participate in water conservation through real-time access to water use data, a day-to-day history of usage, and features to set a budget, along with alerts for any spikes in water use. Not only will this help our customers save water and discover leaks, but it will save money.”

The alarms feature of the “My PWWD” portal is especially useful for quickly addressing leaks and preventing unnecessary spikes in water bills. Users can also set out-of-town alerts for notifications of unexpected water usage while away from home.

Registering for the “My PWWD” portal is easy. Residents simply need to visit pwwd.org/mypwwd and enter their account number and full name or address as they appear on their water bill. Once registered, all water use data will be instantly available.

Residents can expect more information to arrive in the mail with their next bill and stay tuned for an upcoming webinar uncovering all the features the new “My PWWD” portal powered by Neptune My360 has to offer.