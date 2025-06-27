Adopt one of these 13 furry friends this summer

Sinatra is one of 13 friendly dogs and cats looking to be adopted into a new home this summer.

*HEAT ADVISORY WARNING* The Nassau County SPCA would like to remind pet owners that the heat can quickly become dangerous for your pet, even deadly! With temperatures creeping up, please remember:

Protect your pets from the sun’s rays and keep them hydrated.

The inside of your car can reach 120 degrees in just minutes.

If it’s too hot for bare feet, it’s too hot for bare paws.

Don’t let playful pets overexert themselves in the heat.

KEEP PETS INDOORS WHERE IT’S COOL

Foster opportunity: If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering — your support can save a life. Second Chance Rescue is urgently seeking fosters to care for dogs for just two weeks, a short commitment that makes a huge difference. Fostering provides a safe and loving environment for dogs in need while they wait for their forever homes, and the rescue covers all expenses. Apply to foster here.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Double Senior Adoption* Moxy and Principessa are an endearing brother/sister duo who arrived at the shelter after their dad fell upon hard times and could no longer care for them. They loved their dad so very much and are having a difficult time adjusting to shelter life. Their ability to love deeply is truly heartwarming, and our greatest wish is to find them a loving home where they can enjoy their golden years.

Moxy is a stunning nine-year-old domestic short-hair orange tabby. He exudes warmth and affection. Moxy would love nothing more than a chance to bring joy to a lucky family’s heart and home. A little patience and kindness will be rewarded with endless loyalty and companionship. He would do well in a quiet home with other cats and possibly calm dogs, but not children.

Principessa is a gorgeous nine-year-old domestic short-hair torti female. Her affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion, ready to share her love and warmth with a caring family. Expect a double dose of purring, lap naps, and snuggles while in the company of this sweet pair. Principessa would thrive in most home environments, including those with older kids, other cats, and possibly calm dogs.

*Double Adoption* Meet the fabulous mother-daughter duo, Goldie & Kate! These stunning tabbies are as beautiful as they are loving. Goldie, the mom, is around four years old with a white and rich brown coat, while her daughter Kate, under a year old, has a white and gray coat that gives her a uniquely exotic look.

Goldie is outgoing and affectionate, always ready to greet you with purrs and a request for ear scratches. Kate is a bit more reserved at first, watching her mom interact before joining in for love and attention. Their sweet bond is heartwarming to witness, and their companionship brings double the joy to any home. Goldie and Kate are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They would do well in a calm home, possibly with older children, other cats, or a gentle dog. Goldie is diabetic and will need a family prepared to manage her care. Both are FIV positive, which is not a major concern and doesn’t affect their ability to live happy, full lives.

If you are interested in meeting either dynamic duo, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with the, in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Cinnamon, a sweet two-year-old Vizsla/Terrier mix who has been waiting for her forever home for 655 days. With her lovable personality and undeniable charm, Cinnamon is ready to finally be the queen of a loving castle she can call her own. Though she can be a little shy at first, once she feels safe and loved, Cinnamon transforms into an affectionate cuddle champion. While long walks aren’t her style, she dreams of running freely in a fenced-in backyard, soaking up sunshine and the unconditional love of her future family.

Sinatra is a two-year-old hound mix from Tennessee with lots of love to give — but he needs the right home. Best suited for an adult-only household, he takes time to trust new people and needs a patient, experienced family. Strong leadership will help him feel secure, especially an adopter who can complete his training. Sinatra is a fan favorite at North Shore Animal League America — could you be his perfect match?

Blaze is a seven-month-old, speckled stunner from Louisiana, ready to turn the page to a brand-new chapter, one that includes a forever family. Full of affection and charm, this sweet pit bull mix loves making new friends and does well with kids over 8 (just be sure they meet him first to make sure it’s a great fit!). He’s also open to sharing his future with a dog buddy, pending a proper intro. With his big heart and friendly spirit, Blaze is ready to light up your life!

After losing his beloved owner, five-year-old Dakota was left heartbroken — but all he’s ever wanted is a fresh start. Now safe in our care, he greets each day (and every visitor!) with belly-ups, hoping someone will see the loyal, loving soul behind those eyes. His gratitude is undeniable, and his gentle spirit shines brighter every day. Dakota’s ready for the next chapter — one filled with security, devotion, and a forever home where love is never in short supply.

Resilience isn’t just this five-year-old tabby’s name — it’s the story of her life. A survivor of the devastating fire that displaced so many, she’s still learning how to feel safe again. From one hiding spot to another, Resilience searches for the peace she once knew. Slowly, in the company of a fellow feline survivor, she’s beginning to rediscover comfort and trust. What she needs now is a calm, adult home with experienced, patient cat lovers who understand the quiet power of healing. If you’re ready to offer your heart to a soul still mending, Resilience just might be the one to show you what true, hard-earned love looks like.

Falling for Graymond just from his photo? We get it. In purr-son, he’s even more irresistible! This Georgia rescue has no idea how easy he makes it — flopping belly-up the second he senses attention coming his way. With a BIG personality to match his movie-star looks, he’s completely stealing the spotlight from his feline roommates. Help restore balance to the room and give Graymond the solo stage he deserves — a loving forever home where his charm can truly shine as the only pet.

With her days of raising three kittens behind her, ten-month-old Rosita is finally getting her own chance to enjoy kittenhood. Rescued locally while pregnant, this young calico is now making up for lost time — greeting visitors with the kind of joyful enthusiasm that’s impossible to resist. Rosita is the perfect mix of playful and grateful, and if you’re a fan of calicos, she’s an absolute standout. Ready to give this charming girl the carefree life she’s waited so patiently for?

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Meet Ollie, a mellow and affectionate kitten who purrs the moment he snuggles into your chest. He’s a gentle lap cat who loves calm interactions, new people, and curling up for naps. Ollie adapts well to busy households and forms strong bonds — especially with his sister. Playful yet easygoing, he thrives in a home with plenty of companionship and brings sweet, steady joy wherever he goes.

Meet Lexi, a stunning long-haired kitten with a silky coat and a lovable, confident personality. She adores being brushed, purring with delight during grooming or belly rubs. Gentle, friendly, and easy to handle — even for nail trims — Lexi is equal parts affectionate and independent. Playful and curious, she loves exploring, chasing toys, and engaging in treat-based games. Lexi’s the perfect mix of cuddly and adventurous and will thrive in a home where she’s cherished.

To pre-adopt Ollie or Lexi, complete an application here.

Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old without another kitten or prior to spay/neuter.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!