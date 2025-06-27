Athletic director and physical education chairperson for appointed at New Hyde Park Memorial High School

Thomas Piccirillo is the new athletic director and chairperson for physical education and health at New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

When New Hyde Park High Schoolers return to school in the fall, they will have a new face leading their athletics and physical education department.

The Sewanhaka Central High School District said it is pleased to welcome Thomas Piccirillo as the new athletic director and chairperson for physical education and health at New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

Piccirillo said he is committed to leading with purpose, passion and collaboration, the district said.

For the past two years, he has been the chairperson of physical education, health, and athletics in the Patchogue-Medford School District.

During his time there, he directed and coordinated districtwide operations across 11 schools, leveraging strategic planning, clear communication and strong interpersonal skills to enhance the quality and effectiveness of physical education, health and the athletics program.

He designed and implemented a Unified Physical Education course, bringing together students with and without disabilities,

and developed high-impact professional development initiatives such as the “Cultivating Cultural Competence: Empowering Educators for Inclusive Learning” workshop. He also led the varsity football team as head coach.

Prior to Patchogue-Medford, Piccirillo was a dedicated member of the Bethpage School District, serving as a physical education and

health teacher, varsity football offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, head varsity badminton coach, and lead assistant varsity wrestling coach.

“I am excited to bring my passion, collaborative spirit and strong work ethic to make a meaningful impact in this role,” Piccirillo said. “I look forward to meeting the students, staff and families at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, and building on the successful accomplishments there.”

Piccirillo holds a bachelor’s in health sciences from Gettysburg College, a master’s in physical education from Queens College, an advanced certificate in health education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building and an advanced certificate in school district leadership from Molloy University.