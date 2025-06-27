Former NCPD chief honored with street naming in Bethpage

Nassau County officials and the family of Kevin Canavan at street renaming ceremony in Bethpage.

Kevin Canavan spent nearly four decades with the Nassau County Police Department, including as a first responder during the 9/11 terror attacks. To commemorate his years of service, a street has been named after him.

The former Nassau County Police Department chief was honored on Thursday, June 26, as a street in Bethpage was renamed after him at 99 Grumman Road West.

Canavan died in 2024 after a year-long battle with small-cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the lungs. He was 64 at the time of his death.

Canavan had a decorated 39-year career with the Nassau County Police Department. He worked in the county’s aviation department for many years and most recently served as the Chief of Patrol.

He spent 16 hours working at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, which is believed to have led to Canavan’s cancer later in life.

The road that was renamed is the home of the county’s aviation unit, where Canavan worked for years. Canavan began as a recruit in 1985 and began working at the aviation bureau in 1989.

Canavan was appointed to many specialized units during his career, including service as a helicopter pilot in the Aviation Unit.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department and multiple elected officials came together for the street renaming.

“[He] had the roar of a lion, even though he knew that his situation was very grave, so that’s the kind of courage that our chief Canavan had,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

“Chief Canavan gave his life because of his bravery and undeterred commitment to serving the public and will always be remembered as a true American Hero,” Oyster Bay Town Council Member Tom Hand said. “As Kevin battled cancer, he continued to work for the residents of Nassau County, offering his vast experience to ensure the success of department operations. He was an inspiration and a worthy role model for those who will carry on his mission.

The memorialization was part of the county’s continued push to remember police officers who died in the line of duty during the department’s 100-year anniversary.

The Nassau County Police Department also held a parade in April to commemorate the centennial.