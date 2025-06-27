Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club celebrates 75 years at gala

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (Center R.) attended the gala with board of directors President Eric Brook (Far L.), Executive Director Melissa Rhodes (Center L.) and board of directors Chairman Colin O’Donnell.

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club marked a major milestone with its 75th Anniversary Gala, held under a stunning tent on the beach at the Creek Club. Guests enjoyed a festive evening complete with a vibrant cocktail hour, beautiful décor and lively dancing by the water.

The event featured a fabulous silent auction and an exhilarating live auction, with exclusive items and experiences that helped raise significant funds to support the Club’s mission. The evening was a joyful celebration of 75 years of service, community, and impact, made possible by the generosity of supporters.

“Celebrating 75 years with such incredible community support was truly inspiring. This milestone gala reflects the unwavering commitment to our mission—and the bright future ahead for every child we serve,” said Melissa Rhodes, executive director.

For more information about Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club please visit GBBGC.org.