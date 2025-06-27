Levittown local to host For You Fest at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Levittown resident, Kayla Murphy, to host For You Fest at Foxwoods Resort Casino along with several other influencers.

Kayla Murphy isn’t just a real estate agent; she is also a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers across the internet and is headlining an upcoming festival.

The For You Fest at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., will be hosted by several social media influencers, including Murphy, on July 12 and 13. Rapper CeeLo Green is headlining the festival, which will feature a Centrale Meet-Up Party with Murphy, The Boston Deli Boys, Saxquatch, and others.

Sunday will also have a day party that will be DJ’d by Summer Ray.

“We are hoping to have a really good time,” Murphy said.

Murphy said Foxwoods reached out to her about hosting the festival, and she described the event as “seeing your for you page come to life.”

Murphy grew up in Connecticut but moved to Levittown in 2022.

She said she began creating content for fun. During college, she studied abroad in Ireland and Italy and had a blog documenting her travels and meals.

Murphy said at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself enjoying scrolling through TikTok.

“I never thought about actually posting and making videos, but I made this one video about this beach in Connecticut in March of 2020, just to help people safely explore it, she said. “It was eight seconds long. Two clips. And the next day, I had 30,000 likes, and, 8,000 new followers. It was crazy.”

Murphy said it was at that moment she knew she enjoyed creating online content.

Murphy’s page is filled with a variety of different content. She said she enjoys giving travel advice, showcasing small businesses, exploring haunted homes and showing off her enjoyable meals. Her accounts, @postcardsbykayla, have over 200,000 combined followers.

“There is something to be said about just doing your own thing, getting creative and kind of putting yourself out there because some people really appreciate that, and it can just open your world to new opportunities,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that it is a big accomplishment to be one of the influencers hosting the For You Fest at Foxwoods.

“I’m just super grateful,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for all the people who like to explore and travel along with me.”