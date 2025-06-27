Mineola middle schooler wins Assembly Member Ed Ra’s “There Ought to be a Law” Contest

Owen Isenberg of Mineola Middle School who won the contest, alongside his fifth-grade teacher Jenna Cavuto and Mineola Middle School principal Ms. Amy Trojanowski at the contest ceremony.

A Mineola middle schooler just made a winning legislative proposal.

Owen Isenberg of Mineola Middle School was recently named the winner of state Assembly Member Ed Ra’s sixth annual “There Ought to Be a Law” contest.

Isenberg’s idea called for a law requiring free CPR and first-aid training for all youth athletes, Ra’s office said.

His proposal emphasized the importance of equipping young athletes with basic emergency response skills to help protect themselves, their teammates and even their opponents in the event of serious injuries during games or practices.

“The creativity and civic awareness these students bring to the table each year never fails to impress me,” said Ra. “Owen’s proposal is a perfect example of how young people are thinking about real-world solutions to protect and help others. I’m proud of all the students who took the time to engage with the legislative process and share their ideas. Congratulations to Owen

on his well-deserved recognition!”

Isenberg attended Ra’s ceremony for contest winners and semifinalists on Monday, June 23, at Mineola Middle School. Ra recognized 24 semifinalists selected from 483 entries submitted by fifth-grade students across seven local schools.

Isenberg was joined at the ceremony by his fifth-grade teacher Jenna Cavuto and Mineola Middle School principal Amy Trojanowski.

Other semifinalists from Mineola Middle School include Benicio Ferreira, Tiago Andres Guimaraes, Sophie Kaufman, Maximillian Aurelio Oliva, Victor Polmar, Lily Urias and Alexander Villa

Ra said he initially launched the “There Ought to Be a Law” contest to give students an opportunity to learn about the legislative process while using their voices to advocate for ideas that matter to them and their communities.

Semi-finalists from other surrounding schools include:

Washington Street School

Luciana Salady

Sienna Sparacio

Manor Oaks

Natalie Machado

Sarah Mahmood

George Washington School

Lexi Gallo

Dylan Garcia Reyes

Isabella Llanos

Isabella Salinas

Marie Seck

St. Anne School

Dominic DiPaolo

Blair Waltersdorf

Notre Dame School

Daniela Ruesing

Parker Williams

Polk Street

Rosie Durkin

Vivian McGrade

Sophia Navarra