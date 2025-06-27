Nassau County superintendents celebrate Class of 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians

Nassau County Class of 2025 salutatorians were recognized during the NCCSS annual Celebrating Excellence Breakfast.

A cohort of the county’s superintendents honored the county’s top scholars as they closed out the school year.

The Nassau County Council of School Superintendents honored valedictorians and salutatorians from Nassau County public high schools on Thursday, June 5, for their outstanding academic achievements during its annual Celebrating Excellence Breakfast at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

The event also serves as an annual tribute to the legacy of James Tolle, former executive director of the superintendents council, who has left an indelible mark on education in Nassau County and across the state of New York.

The Class of 2025 honorees were joined at the breakfast by their superintendents, principals and family members. As guests arrived, they were greeted in the lobby with a musical performance by the Mineola High School String Ensemble, under the direction of

Tracey Campbell.

The Hicksville High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Arielle Siegel, performed the national anthem and “Tipitin,” arranged by Raul Dominquez. Members of Westbury High School’s Junior ROTC also assisted with the program.

Mary O’Meara, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District, welcomed guests, and introduced the executive committee members and leaders and praised students for their accomplishments.

Paul Defendini, president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents and Farmingdale superintendent of schools, provided the opening remarks and addressed the students about the importance of identifying their superpower and using that power responsibly.

“Don’t rise for yourself alone,” said Defendini. “Lead with kindness, stand up for what is right and serve your community with integrity. That is when your superpower will truly become great.”

Keynote speaker Michael Dowling, the outgoing president and CEO of Northwell Health, shared his experiences growing up in extreme poverty in Ireland and how the challenges he faced and his precarious educational and career journey prepared him for success.

Dowling told students to look around them and see the people who helped get them to this point.

“Success is never a solo act,” said Dowling. “It’s built on the shoulders of the people who support you, challenge you, and lift you when you fall.”

He reminded students that relationships matter more than technology and offered that while AI is a helpful tool, it possesses no empathy or emotional intelligence.

“Use technology wisely,” he said. “But don’t let it replace human connection.”

Dowling concluded by encouraging the students to be adventurous, take risks, try new things, and not be afraid to fail.

“Leave a trail. Don’t just follow the path—make one that others can follow and be proud of,” he said.

As the superintendents in attendance announced the names of each valedictorian and salutatorian along with the colleges they plan to attend and their anticipated majors, each received a plaque to commemorate their outstanding achievements.