Long Island Press Power List honorees celebrated for impact, influence, hard work

Nearly 500 people gathered to celebrate, and celebrate the honorees, at the 20th annual Long Island Press Power List awards and dinner as the event showed its own staying power as a Long Island tradition.

Winners danced down a red carpet to be honored at the event on June 25 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, as Long Island leaders from industry to nonprofits and government united for a moment of recognition and networking.

“Our Power List, celebrating its 20th anniversary, recognizes the most influential individuals on Long Island,” Schneps Media President and Copublisher Vicki Schneps said. “Tonight you are being celebrated for your commitment, impact and influence on Long Island.”

News 12’s Erin Colton, mistress of ceremonies, traded the TV screen for a podium, describing the awards as a moment where hard work is rewarded. The evening’s raffle proceeds go to The Sophia Valsamos Foundation, which seeks to empower young people to take a stand against bullying,

“It’s your time to walk it and be proud,” Colton said of winners who walked a red carpet. “I am proud to be here with all these people in this room. If I know about anything, I know about hard work. This room is filled with people who bring hard work.”

Others talked about how committed they were to their business and work, dedicated to growing their organization as well as serving clients.

“I don’t stop. That’s how we operate,” said Henry Galasso, owner of East Coast Business Brokers. “I thank my father for that. That’s the business we grew up in. Very passionate.”

Many said it was an honor to be included on a list of influential Long Islanders that includes many people who play a large role in the region’s life.

“This is a great event,” said Sharon Wyman, chief operating officer at Discover Long Island. “We’re surrounded by influential people. It’s an honor to be part of this group.”

TRANSFORMING WITH TIME

Many business people talked about how their business adapted over time. You need to be an entrepreneur when you start a company, but also to be creative to keep your company current.

Xerox CEO Steve Steve Bandrowczak, who grew up on Long Island, has been helping transform his company while reconnecting with his Long Island roots.

“We love to serve and be part of the communities that we do business in,” said Bandrowczak. “Giving back to the communities, to local businesses, not only helping them with technology to grow their business, but giving back.”

Bandrowczak, who got an honorary doctorate at Long Island University and gave the commencement speech there and at Nassau Community College, said it’s crucial for businesses to adapt.

“We think about historic Xerox,” he said. “We’re synonymous with driving productivity in the workplace. Historically, that’s been through printing, scanning and document workflow.”

But he said Xerox has transformed, adding a wide range of services, as well as products and acquisitions, serving thousands of customers on Long Island.

“Today, we have incremental services on top of that, like cybersecurity, helping with things like moving to the cloud and infrastructure, helping clients think about how they use artificial intelligence to drive productivity in the workplace,” he said. “We’re transforming Xerox.”

Ben Coggiano, CEO of Walter F. Cameron Advertising, also said companies need to change to remain in tune with the times.

“It’s all about evolving with the culture and understanding that when emerging technology is coming, you need to embrace it,” Coggiano said, noting his company is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.”

He said that his company added services for a digital age, expanding web development, social media and video and is now assisting with AI.

“It’s not fearing it, getting involved with it,” Coggiano said. “You need to impact it, give it the right recipe for success.

WORDS OF WISDOM

While it was a time to talk about the secrets of success and the need to adapt, it was also a fun night where people walked the red carpet, as songs played such as “Tonight’s going to be a good night.”

“It’s about being a part of the community and being included with so many Long Island elite in the business world,” Coggiano said.

Brian Scheidel, TD Bank’s regional vice president, talked about Long Island as home to a hotbed of entrepreneurs.

“The Island is a very dynamic business place. All the businesses that we serve are extremely satisfying to serve,” he said. “We have a lot of longevity with our customers and our colleagues.”

He said being associated with these awards is good, because the awards help promote people and businesses making a difference.

“It’s always good to be in a room full of powerful people and have your name recognized among them,” Scheidel said. “It’s very humbling. I like to think we are ambassadors for the bank as well.”

Robert W. Doyle, Jr., an attorney and principal at Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, said we all need to aim for the best and accept the best we can do. “Perfection is not attainable,” he said, citing a quote he enjoys. “But in chasing perfection, we hope to capture excellence.”

Rick Lewis, CEO of the Mid-Island YJCC & Suffolk YJCC, described himself in one word as “dynamic.” He treats every day as a blank canvas to be painted fresh. “Every day I wake up and I do something different on the job,” Lewis said.

IN THE HEAT OF THE DAY

While heat covered Long Island, sapping many people of energy, some executives said it may have a positive impact on their business.

Frank R. Palma, general manager for Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, said hot weather has been boosting sales of hydration products.

“Certainly this time of year with this weather, hydration is important. Our hydration brands like Smart Water, Dasani, Powerade, BodyArmor, Vitamin Water and Topo Chico are all doing well,” Palma said.

And Wyman said Long Island may benefit from warm weather, which could be driving more tourism to the region.

“Obviously, the beaches are open and the town pools are staying open later,” she said. “It’s really helped our community. We’ve seen an uptick in the occupancy. Long Island is the place to be.”

NETWORKING WORKS

Honorees for a few hours traded working for networking, which itself can be such an important part of building a business.

“It’s a great networking opportunity amongst my peers with so many industry leaders supporting the Long Island community,” said Frank Faulkner, director and senior vice president at Capital One.

Long Island Market President for Valley National Bank Kevin O’Connor agreed it was a chance to network with about 90 honorees and hundreds more attending.

“This is a fun event, but it’s also a great opportunity to network and meet so many Long Island icons and business people,” O’Connor said.

Vanessa Baird Streeter, who in 2023 became president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said nonprofits particularly can benefit from networking.

“It allows me to connect with the private sector,” she said. “They get to understand what my organization does and how it serves the Long Island community. From these events, we’ve engaged in opportunities in working with the private sector to serve some of their employees.”

INSPIRATION INSIGHTS

People also talked about what inspires them, to work, and to make things work. Randell M Bynum, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, cited a relative as inspiring her.

“Another Girl Scout leader,” she said. “My grandmother. She was a very sophisticated woman and a social worker.

Many people said they were grateful, thinking of role models who made a difference in their life.

“My parents worked hard and provided a good life for me,” said Stephanie Fehringer, director of new business development at Walter F. Cameron Advertising. “I’m very grateful.”

Domenique Camacho Moran, a partner at the law firm of Farrell Fritz, said she finds inspiration in qualities of those around her.

“The truth is qualities inspire me,” she said. “People who are passionate and committed and dedicated. Those are the people we run into every day. And they inspire me.”

UNCERTAIN TIMES

Executives said it’s an unusual time, in part due to uncertainty amid tariffs, wars and legislation that could have a major impact on companies.

“The bank has been working with customers to get them through uncertain times,” O’Connor said.

Scheidel said uncertainty is, if not universal, is common amid so many questions relating to government actions. “Some of the customers are nervous about where the economy is going,” he said. “Some are bullish. Time will tell.”

Bandrowczak, of Xerox, summed up his own views of finding paths that lead people to success and benefit organizations.

“Here’s the message. You own your own destiny. Work hard,” he said. “Look in the mirror every day. If you don’t like it, change it. And create your own path to success. Don’t let anyone define who you are or define your path to success.”

ICON: Leonard Achan, LiveOnNY

ICON: Linda Armyn, President/CEO, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

ICON: Vanessa Baird-Streeter, President/CEO Health & Welfare Council of Long Island

Steve Bandrowczak, CEO, Xerox

ICON: Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive

ICON: Donald R. Boomgaarden, Ph.D., President, St. Joseph’s University

Lisa Burch, CEO, EPIC Family of Human Service Agencies

Scott Burman, President, Burman RE

ICON: Randell M. Bynum, CEO, Girl Scouts of Nassau County

Sammy Chu, CEO, Edgewise Energy

ICON: Lou Civello, President, Suffolk County PBA

ICON: Kimberly R. Cline, President, Long Island University

Benjamin Coggiano, President/CEO, Walter F. Cameron Advertising

ICON: Matt Cohen, President/CEO, Long Island Association

ICON: Allan H. Cohen, Office Managing Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Fuquan Collins, Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer, Turner Construction Co.

ICON: Dr. Maria P. Conzatti, Chief Administrative Officer, Nassau Community College

ICON: Karen M. Curley, M.P.A., Territory Vice President – Northeast, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

ICON: Peter Dalaker, President, A.M.C. Enterprises LLC

Daniel Dern, Recruiting and Onboarding Manager, RISE Life Services

ICON: Honorable Anne T. Donnelly, Nassau County District Attorney

Robert W. Doyle, Jr., Principal, Lewis Johs Avallones Aviles, LLP

TD BANK OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD: Ronald J. Eagar, President, Grassi

ICON: Michael Faltischek, Founding Partner, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C.

ICON: Ronald Fatoullah, Partner, Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breistone, LLP

Frank Faulkner, Director/Senior Vice President, Capital One

RISING: Stephanie Fehringer, Director of New Business Development, Walter F. Cameron Advertising

ICON: Howard Fensterman, Managing Partner, Abrams, Fensterman, LLP

Angelo Frangella, Executive Vice President, Head of Private & Commercial Banking, Dime Community Bank

Henry Galasso, Founder/President, East Coast Business Brokers

Cheri Giglia, Founder/Managing Director, Supporting Strategies – North Shore Long Island

ICON: Laura Gillen, Congresswoman

ICON: Ron Gold, President/CEO, Marketing Works

ICON: Carol Gomes, CEO/COO, Stony Brook University Hospital

ICON: Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Corinne Hammons, President/CEO, Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York

ICON: Katherine Heaviside, President, Epoch 5 Public Relations

Kelley Coughlan Heck, Executive Vice President/Partner, TRITEC Real Estate Company

Helen Hsieh, MD, FACOG, Founder/Medical Director, Vibrance 360 Wellness & Aesthetics

Fenella Kim, Vistage Chair/Trusted Leadership Advisor/Mentor, Leader Transcend LLC

ICON: Evan Krinick, Managing Partner, Rivkin Radler LLP

Rob Kuppersmith, Executive Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield

ICON: Dr. James Lentini, President, Molloy University

ICON: Gary Lewi, Managing Director, Rubenstein Strategic Communications

ICON: Rick Lewis, CEO, Mid-Island YJCC and Suffolk YJCC

Joshua Liebman, Managing Partner, Rosenberg Calica Birney Liebman & Ross LLP

ICON: Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel/Senior Managing Executive Officer, Canon U.S.A Inc.; Canon Inc.

ICON: Alex Lipsky, President, Lipsky Construction

Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer, The Bristal Assisted Living

ICON: Anthony Manetta, Founder/CEO, Standard Advisors Group, Inc.

Jack M. Martins, Co-Leader of the Real Estate Developers Team, Harris Beach Murtha

Marjorie Mesidor,Founding Partner, Mesidor PLLC

ICON: Neela Mukherjee Lockel, MSW, MPA, EAC Network

Domenique Camacho Moran, Partner, Farrell Fritz

Alexander Mun, Partner, Horn Wright, LLP

ICON: John Murn, CEO/Board Member, Next Level Fitness Water, Life’s WORC

Kevin O’Connor, Market President for Long Island, Valley National Bank

Frank R. Palma, General Manager, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Alan Petrilli, Managing Director/Long Island Region Manager/Apparel Industry Executive, J.P. Morgan

Danny Pisani, Vice President/Sales Manager, Contour Mortgage Corporation

Lou Pizzileo, Partner, SEC & Capital Markets Services Leader, Grassi

ICON: Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds, President/CEO, Family and Children’s Association (FCA)

Norman O. Rijo, CEO, Norco Construction, Inc.

ICON: Dr. Christine M. Riordan, President, Adelphi University

ICON: Ed Romaine, Suffolk County Executive

ICON: Michael N. Rosenblut, President/CEO, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

ICON: Megan C. Ryan, Esq., President/CEO, NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

ICON: Joe Salamone, Executive Director, Long Island Coalition Against Bullying

ICON: Dr. Timothy E. Sams, President, SUNY Old Westbury

ICON: Rich Schaffer, Charman, Suffolk county Democratic Committee

Brian Scheidel, Regional Vice President, TD Bank, N.A.

ICON: Michael Serao, Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer, First Central Savings Bank

ICON: Tammy Severino, President/CEO, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

ICON: Todd Shapiro, President/CEO, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations

ICON: Tommy Shevalin, Prsident, Nassau County PBA

ICON: Lloyd Singer, Senior Vice President, Epoch 5 Public Relations

ICON: Tom Suozzi, Congressman

ICON: Morgan Taylor, Vice President of Business Operations, BSE Global

ICON: Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney

ICON: Michael Torres, Suffolk Conservative Chair

ICON: Errol Toulon, Jr., Sheriff of Suffolk County

ICON: Chris R. Vaccaro, President/Executive Director, Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame / Italian American Heritage Society of Long Island

POWER COUPLE: Chris Valsamos, Founder/Board Director, The Sophia Valsamos Foundation

POWER COUPLE: Gina Valsamos, Founder/Board Director, The Sophia Valsamos Foundation

Lauren Vlachos, M.S., CFRE, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center

Melissa Wettengel, CEO, Hands Across Long Island, Inc. (HALI)

Eric Wiggins, CEO, Didit Marketing

Sharon Wyman, Chief Operating Officer, Discover Long Island

ICON: Butch Yamali, CEO/Founder, The Dover Group

Check out last year’s honorees!