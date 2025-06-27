Roslyn Harbor Board weighs village security, speeding solutions, and property upkeep enforcement

The Roslyn Harbor Board of Trustees is considering eliminating its long-standing private security service, citing concerns over effectiveness, accountability and cost.

During the June 26 board meeting, trustees shared frustrations over the current security company’s lack of visibility and performance. A recent incident, where a perpetrator rifled through residential mailboxes, further fueled concerns.

“No one was patrolling that night,” said Mayor Sandy Quentzel, referencing the incident. “And when we asked the company about it, they blamed the weather.”

Quentzel said the security company is supposed to patrol the village for seven hours a day, seven days a week. But GPS data allegedly showed prolonged stops outside the museum and on Mary Lane, leading to questions about the actual patrol coverage.

“I never see the lights. I never see the car,” Deputy Mayor Joshua Kopelowitz said, with Trustee Abby Kurlender in agreement.

The board acknowledged that Roslyn Harbor is a five-square-mile village with dispersed neighborhoods, making consistent coverage challenging.

Still, members expressed a desire to reevaluate the current contract and explore alternatives, or even consider eliminating the service altogether. Kopelowitz suggested putting a bid out for other companies to apply, but recommended getting rid of the village security.

“We’ve had village security for over a decade,” Quentzel said. “But many nearby villages operate without any private security at all.”

The board agreed to research other options, speak to surrounding municipalities, and revisit the issue at a future meeting.

The board also discussed a growing number of speeding complaints, particularly from two new residents on Dogwood Avenue and Motts Cove Road.

While speed humps were discussed, trustees raised concerns about emergency vehicle access and neighborhood resistance.

“Everyone wants speed humps, just not in front of their house,” said Quentzel, echoing a common thought from the trustees.

Alternatives such as lowering speed limits from 25 to 20 mph on local roads, placing “Children at Play” signs, and increasing police presence were considered more viable first steps. The board plans to evaluate signage improvements and ask law enforcement to target known trouble spots.

After continued frustration over a resident’s overgrown lawn, the board also introduced a proposal to amend the village’s property maintenance law. The change would allow the village to hire a landscaper to cut the lawn just 10 days after issuing a written notice, if the homeowner doesn’t comply. A public hearing on the amendment is scheduled for July 31.