Tenure recipients, retirees and student-athletes commended at Sewanhaka’s June board meeting

It was an evening of celebration, reflection and pride, as the Sewanhaka Central High School District hosted its last board of education meeting of the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, June 24.

The meeting began with an inspirational “Year in Review” video, featuring student accomplishments and activities from throughout this school year. Floral Park’s Long Island Sounds Choral Ensemble, under the direction of Samantha Koch, then treated the audience

to a beautiful rendition of “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent.”

The district proudly recognized 57 staff members for achieving the significant career milestone of receiving tenure.

“Tenure is much more than just a professional designation; it is a profound acknowledgement of your proven excellence, dedication to your craft and vital contributions to our district’s mission,” Superintendent Regina Agrusa said. “It signifies our deep trust in your ability to nurture, inspire and lead; and it recognizes the consistent quality you bring to your role every single day.”

Following the recognition of those still progressing in their educational careers, the district paid tribute to the 15 esteemed staff members who are concluding their journeys with retirement this year. The retirees have close to 400 years of combined service to the

district.

“As we celebrate your retirement, we recognize the fulfillment of your commitment, a career rich with service and wisdom,” Ms. Agrusa said. “You have upheld an important role in shaping our students’ futures and building our community’s success, and your years of service have left an indelible mark on our schools.”

Board President William Leder then took a moment to thank outgoing trustee Trecia Wong for her commitment to the students and community during her time serving on the board this school year. The celebrations concluded by honoring several student-athletes for their recent achievements in track and field.

Floral Park Memorial High School’s Maxwell Krapf was recognized for being a Class A Nassau County Champion for the 1600M, and Thomas Small was recognized for being a Class A Nassau County Champion for the 100M and 200M. H. Frank Carey High School’s Andrew Sebber was congratulated for being the first-place Nassau County Pentathlon Champion.

Elmont Memorial High School’s 4×400 relay team, which was recognized last month as Nassau County Champions, is now New York State and Federation Champions. The team members are Dominic Collins, Caleb Harris, Aidan Peterkin, and R’len Richards. Additionally, Peterkin was honored for being the New York State Champion in the 400M dash.