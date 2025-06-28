Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola refreshes beer lovers

For the past 14 years, craft beer lovers in Nassau County have flocked to Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola to taste hard-to-find brews from across Long Island and the U.S. Now “The Sheep,” as it is widely known, has been lovingly remodeled and given elevated menus for cocktails and food, which owner Vince Minutella is calling Sheep 2.0.

Minutella took over an Irish pub, O’Donnell’s, in 2010 and after refurbishing and reopening in 2011 as The Black Sheep, quickly turned it into one of Long Island’s premier craft beer bars, with 25 taps and over 60 bottles and cans.

“I worked hard to forge relationships with breweries across the tristate area, New England and then nationwide to get beers no other pubs were offering,” said Minutella.

The Black Sheep’s taps always changed frequently and patrons could count on finding something new and tasty, with offerings displayed on chalkboards behind the bar. The cozy pub offered free popcorn and hot dogs and became popular for hosting tasting events and festivals such as the annual Got Wood event with all 25 taps featuring barrel-aged beers.

A Franklin Square native, Minutella developed his passion and knowledge of craft beer beginning in the 1990s at Manhattan’s Stock & Tankard, a pub focused on British beers. He then worked at Victory Oyster Bar in Garden City, owned by the Croxley Ale House group, and as general manager at Croxley’s Manhattan in the East Village.

“I always wanted to own my own pub, and Croxley’s owners, including Chris Werle, gave me a great opportunity to learn the business firsthand,” said Minutella, “including making sure to serve beers in their proper glassware.”

In 2017, Minutella and several partners including The Black Sheep’s general manager Bob Miller decided to branch out and open a craft beer bar and gastropub, The Craft House, on the Nautical Mile in Freeport. Despite positive reviews for the upscale food and craft cocktail menu, disputes with the landlord and the seasonal nature of the location led to the venture’s closing in 2018 after just six months in business.

Minutella decided to refocus on expanding The Black Sheep by adding an outdoor beer garden and food using an on-site food trailer, which opened in 2019. The timing turned out to be beneficial during the pandemic, when outdoor seating and food became a necessity to keep pubs open.

Over the past year, Minutella decided he had to pivot again to keep up with changes in the craft beer business. “The Sheep has always been the most legit craft beer bar around but with competition from brewery taprooms and good craft beer being available in cans everywhere, I knew we needed to offer a better overall experience.”

The Black Sheep closed in April for an extensive remodeling of the bar and dining area, resulting in a more refined look. The bar area now includes 200-year-old stained glass windows purchased from a Maine farmhouse and the chalkboards have been replaced by an extensive collection of spirits, including many used for a wide selection of specialty cocktails such as a smoked fig old-fashioned.

The dining area, which can seat up to 70 patrons, now has leather chairs and booths surrounded by a large collection of art including posters and prints from well-known artists including Chengxiang Shang, Chuck Sperry, and LI native Timothy Pittides.

“We wanted the room to be full of colorful images,” said Minutella, “including images of beautiful women to give it a softer edge.”

After reopening in May, the next phase of Sheep 2.0 launched in June with the addition of Chef LaShonne Stewart and a new food menu featuring small plates of upscale pub fare such as poutine, maple-glazed salmon bites and wings with charred pineapple and Sriracha, along with a wide selection of burgers, grilled cheese, and tacos. Chef Stewart, a LI native who spent time in Kansas City and in the South, shows off her chops with delicious Southern-fried chicken chunks in country gravy and creamy deviled eggs.

The outdoor beer garden has seating for over 100 patrons and The Black Sheep holds regular events including Trivia Night, Open Mic Night and Karaoke. Longtime fans can still enjoy one of LI’s best craft beer selections, with the taps on a recent visit pouring ales from Hill Farmstead in Vermont, 3 Floyds Brewing in Indiana, Oxbow Brewing Company in Maine, Ale Smith Brewing Company in San Diego, and more locally from Threes Brewing Co., Talea, KCBC (Kings County Brewers Collective), Grimm Artisanal Ales, and Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn.

“Sheep 2.0 does not disappoint,” said Minutella, adding, “We are always looking forward, always leading with the best in brews and the bar you choose.”

Black Sheep Ale House is located at 78 2nd Street in Mineola. For more info, visit facebook.com/BlackSheepMineola.

Bernie Kilkelly is the editor and publisher of LIBeerGuide.com.