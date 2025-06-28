Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Pro Boxer DWI crash, outdoor concerts and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a rally for Fernando Mejia, who was detained by ICE agents.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Outdoor concerts on Long Island: Complete summer 2025 guide to music, dates & locations

Here's your complete guide to outdoor concerts on Long Island this summer 2025.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

Port Washington residents rally for Fernando Mejia, business manager detained by ICE

Port Washington ralliers hold up signs in support of Fernando Mejia

Over 100 people chanted “Free Fernando” at the Port Washington train station, calling for the release of Fernando Mejia, the manager of a bagel shop and cafe who was detained by ICE agents on his way to work earlier this month.

Massapequa’s extension to change mascot denied by state

Massapequa School District has its extension to change its mascot denied by the state.

The state Education Department has denied the Massapequa School District’s request for an extension to comply with a ban on Native American mascots, names and imagery, citing a lack of “good cause” effort, state officials said in a letter Friday.

Pro boxer Suffolk cop Alex Vargas injured pedestrian in DWI crash, cops say

suffolk county police department joseph zoll stabbed to death by son matthew zoll

Pro Boxer Alex “El Toro” Vargas, a Suffolk County police officer, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Huntington early Sunday, when he crashed into and seriously injured a pedestrian, authorities said.

Fire rips through 3-story Baldwin apartment building

Baldwin fire

A large fire broke out in a Baldwin apartment building, leaving dozens of families with nowhere to go, officials said.

