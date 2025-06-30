Bill O’Reilly’s column: Iran deserves it

Simple man analysis. First, the world is far better off now that the Mullahs’ dream of constructing a nuclear weapon has been diminished.

Second, no credible source has denied Iran was fast-tracking nukes.

Third, it is the United Nations, not the United States, that defined Iran’s violations under the 2019 nuclear weapons treaty that the mullahs signed.

Fourth, we don’t exactly know why President Trump ordered the air strikes this weekend, but a reason will surface.

Fifth, criticism of Mr. Trump’s order should be considered, but with deep skepticism. Iran is a terror state in business to kill Jews, Americans, and anyone else it doesn’t like. This is not Belgium. Sympathy for the devil is dangerous.

Sixth, President Trump did not want to hit Iran militarily. In fact, he is angry the idiotic Iranian leadership did not make a deal.

Seventh, within minutes of the U.S. strike, Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois called for President Trump to be impeached. So did U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who is not to be taken seriously; she’s essentially a cartoon.

Casten is another matter. You don’t publicly undermine the commander-in-chief while U.S. military personnel are in the air. Casten should appear before the House Ethics Committee. You want some impeachment nonsense, wait until the campaign is over.

Finally, the first duty of all presidents is to protect Americans. If you don’t think a nuclear-armed Iran poses a threat to this country, you are seriously misguided and a danger yourself. Sorry for that harsh statement, but it’s true.

History will show the dismantling of Iranian nukes was justified. I hope the mullahs now sue for peace.

So does Donald Trump.