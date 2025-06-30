Carle Place seniors cap off high school careers with graduation

Members of the Carle Place High School Class of 2025 walked across the stage and received their diplomas during the school’s graduation ceremony.

Carle Place High School held its 2025 graduation ceremony on Friday, June 27, at the Joseph F. Coady Field.

Superintendent Ted Cannone delivered the opening address at the 69th annual commencement, speaking about the difference between success and significance.

“Success looks inward and asks, ‘How can I help myself?’” he said. “Significance looks outward and asks, ‘How can I help others?’ A life of significance influences others to be their best selves—and I’ve already seen you lead by example. Be lifelong learners, value significance, work tenaciously to achieve it and become the best human beings you can be.”

Board of Education First Vice President Vanessa Dong-Monaco advised the Class of 2025 to take on the journey of life.

“Stay healthy, don’t sweat the small stuff, listen to both sides of the story and give back to those around you,” she said. “Take the path you believe in, if it’s successful, embrace it with gratitude. If not, find another. Never give up.”

Salutatorian Luna Coronel gave the first student address, and she said that everyone’s accomplishments throughout high school did not go unnoticed.

“It may have seemed like we were just collecting titles or checking boxes, but we were doing something far greater. We were growing, discovering who we are and learning what it means to show up, for each other, for our community and for something beyond ourselves.”

Valedictorian Isabella Buscemi encouraged her classmates to seize every opportunity.

“From this moment on, we’ll be forging our own paths, but know that our time here has prepared us for it in better ways than even we expect,” she said. “Take every opportunity you are given, be involved and don’t miss the chance to be kind or make a new friend.”

Matthew Babino, the president of the Carle Place Student Organization, talked about embracing change and the future.

“Change can be exciting, scary, nerve-wracking and even sad, but it teaches us to adapt and grow,” he said. “Stepping out of your comfort zone will lead to a whole new world of opportunity.”

Class President James Birong talked about the value of connecting with people and what it can bring you.

“A simple conversation can lead to unimaginable possibilities,” he said. “They allow you to gain insight, make a connection and create an opportunity without

realizing it. The opportunities you’re looking for might be closer than you think— all it takes is the willingness to connect with someone new, stay open, talk to people and listen.”

Senior Samira Azam gave the final student address, assuring other graduates that it is OK not to have your life figured out just yet.